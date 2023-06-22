Siyata Mobile to Showcase SD7 Handset and VK7 Vehicle Kit at Minnesota School Bus Operators Association's Annual Summer Conference June 19 - 21

Author's Avatar
31 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2023 / Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA, SYTAW) ("Siyata" or the "Company"), a global vendor of Push-to-Talk over Cellular (PoC) devices and cellular signal booster systems, today announced that it will showcase its SD7 Handset and its VK7 Vehicle Kit at the Minnesota School Bus Operators Association's ("MSBOA") Annual Summer Conference June 19 - 21. The conference is being held at the Arrowwood Resort & Event Center in Alexandria, Minnesota.

Marc Seelenfreund, CEO of Siyata, stated, "Fleet transportation represents a large and growing market opportunity for our communications solutions, and we are increasing our presence, most recently with a new order from Minnesota Coaches Inc. Our Siyata SD7 Handsets and VK7 Vehicle Kits were previously installed in a number of their buses. The feedback from Minnesota Coaches is that our solutions have already improved their driver communications and safety. MSBOA is dedicated to passenger safety and promotes the sharing of knowledge and providing industry networking opportunities at its annual conferences. We look forward to showcasing our SD7 Handset and VK7 Vehicle Kit to potential buyers at MSBOA next week."

About Minnesota School Bus Operators Association

The Minnesota School Bus Operators Association represents Minnesota's privately owned school bus contractors. It provides over 60 percent of the school buses used to transport Minnesota children to and from school and school-related activities. MSBOA's members represent an average of over 50 years of experience in the industry and are responsible for over 400,000 students transported 233,000 miles per day. MSBOA is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year. For additional information about the Minnesota School Bus Operators Association, please visit www.msboa.com.

About Siyata Mobile

Siyata Mobile Inc. is a B2B global vendor of next-generation Push-To-Talk over Cellular devices, cellular booster systems, and video monitoring solutions. Its portfolio of in-vehicle and rugged devices enables first responders and enterprise workers to instantly communicate, over a nationwide cellular network of choice, to increase situational awareness and save lives.

Its portfolio of enterprise-grade and consumer cellular booster systems enables first responders and enterprise workers to amplify cellular signals in remote areas, inside structural buildings where signals are weak, and within vehicles for the maximum cellular signal strength possible.

For its video monitoring system, Siyata integrates software that we license with off-the-shelf hardware providing our customers with an integrated advanced camera system for management and visual monitoring of their fleet vehicles.

Siyata's common shares trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol "SYTA," and its previously issued warrants trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol "SYTAW."

Visit siyatamobile.com and unidencellular.com to learn more.

Investor Relations (Canada):

Kin Communications
1-866-684-6730
[email protected]

Investor Relations (United States):

Brett Maas
Hayden IR
[email protected]
646-536-7331

Siyata Mobile Corporate:

Glenn Kennedy, VP of International Sales
Siyata Mobile Inc.
[email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Siyata's current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results, performance, or achievements of Siyata could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Siyata's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and in subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Siyata undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites and social media have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites or social media is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

SOURCE: Siyata Mobile, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/761388/Siyata-Mobile-to-Showcase-SD7-Handset-and-VK7-Vehicle-Kit-at-Minnesota-School-Bus-Operators-Associations-Annual-Summer-Conference-June-19--21

img.ashx?id=761388

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.