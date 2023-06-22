AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2023 / SmallCapVoice.com Inc. ("SCV") announces the availability of a new interview with Robert Rico, CEO of Luminar Media Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:LRGR), to discuss the company's three main subsidiaries. The interview also features Tomy D. Boiangin, global director for LRGR and a true savant of all things Royale De Monte Carlo Vodka®, one of those three wholly owned subsidiaries.

Tomy discussed the history and future of this iconic product, and how their team has been able to stay ahead of the competition through innovation and dedication to quality. Tomy is a passionate leader who has dedicated himself to upholding the values of Royale De Monte Carlo Vodka®, and he's excited to share his expertise with the SmallCapVoice audience.

When describing Royale De Monte Carlo Vodka®, Boiangin exudes his passion for the product, "We have a trending next-generation spirit that we're using nanotechnology for its distillation of nine times. Now, what that does is it changes the texture of the liquid, and it literally makes it thinner than water, taking all the impurities out of it during its distillation. When you look at it, it's completely clear and odorless. Then we filter it seven times via champagne limestone, giving it an exotic finish at the end that you only feel on the side of your cheeks. What does this do? It takes all of the impurities out of the water, and it just goes straight to the point as vodka should!

Boiangin continued, "The presentation of the product is splendid. It catches your eye even from a distance. It's got wonderful colors, even in a dark setting, and it just screams ultra-premium at you. Because of the technology that we adhere to with the product, the recipe, which is a fifth-generation master distillers' recipe, and then the new age nanotechnology, it just changes everything about it. It makes it truly something that's remarkable for consumers to experience."

Earlier this year, the company announced an impressive expansion in distribution channels and launched its own AI-powered store locator application, which is designed to enhance in-store sales and boost revenue. Now customers will be able to quickly locate their premium product in their area.

Robert Rico explains the corporate structure in the interview, "Luminar Media Group is a Delaware corporation with three wholly owned subsidiaries. The first one is our IP and Trademark holding named Brand Vault. The purpose of this company is to safeguard the name and likeness of Royale De Monte Carlo and our trademark slogan, the world's most prestigious vodka. Then we have our second wholly owned subsidiary, Attaché Wine and Spirits, whose duties are to import our unique ultra-premium product, Royale De Monte Carlo Vodka®, from our distiller in the world-famous region of France, Cognac. Finally, our third wholly-owned subsidiary is Prestigious Distributors, a Florida-licensed wine and spirit distributor with hundreds of active accounts that includes liquor stores, nightclubs, events, restaurants, and hotels. So, we sell ultra-premium vodka through our own distributor, Prestigious, here in Florida and abroad. We will deal with third-party distributors in New York and other regions of the US and internationally as well.

To hear the full interview with SCV, visit: https://www.smallcapvoice.com/interview-luminar-media-group-lrgr/

About Royale de Monte Carlo®

Royale de Monte Carlo headquartered in Miami, Florida, is an ultra-premium, icy cool, and deliciously smooth vodka sure to give long lasting euphoric pleasure to any palate it graces. Created and produced by fifth generation master distillers located in the heart of the world- famous Cognac region of France, Royale de Monte Carlo was voted as the "World's Most Prestigious Vodka"™.

