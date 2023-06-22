CLEVELAND, UT / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2023 / KeyBank recently commemorated the one-year anniversary of its American Fork branch - the company's first new branch in the Western half of the U.S. in more than a decade. The celebration included a networking event with the branch's business clients and the American Fork Chamber of Commerce, as well as a $10,000 donation to the Five.12 Foundation.

"We've had a great first year in American Fork," said Drew Yergensen, KeyBank Utah market president and commercial banking leader. "We have really enjoyed meeting and working more closely with our new neighbors, clients and community partners, and we look forward to strengthening those relationships even further in the coming years."

The American Fork branch highlights KeyBank's state-of-the-art financial wellness center model, which is staffed with financial wellness consultants rather than a traditional teller line. All transactions are completed at desks, where consultants also conduct comprehensive financial wellness reviews and discussions. Clients can also meet with specialists in mortgage, investments, business banking and more at the location.

The branch features digital video screens and a client hospitality space that also serves as an area for financial seminars and group presentations with clients and the public, as well as a drive-up teller line, ATM and complimentary parking. In addition to helping individuals and families achieve their financial goals, the branch also serves clients seeking to develop and grow businesses in the area.

"We are here to help the community of American Fork with all of their banking and small business needs," said Jason Scorup, KeyBank American Fork branch manager. "We also take pride in the positive impact we've had by giving back to community partners like the Five.12 Foundation, and we look forward to building even more community partnerships in and around American Fork."

Based in Alpine, Utah, the Five.12 Foundation organizes and distributes weekend food bags to students in need at four American Fork elementary schools, including Greenwood, Forbes, Barratt and Shelley.

The full-service branch is located at 717 West Main in American Fork, directly off of the 278 exit from I-15.

