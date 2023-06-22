NEWPORT BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2023 / Wearable Health Solutions Inc. (OTC PINK:WHSI) (www.WearableHealthSolutions.com), a leading provider of innovative wearable health technology solutions, is excited to announce its participation as an issuer at the upcoming REG A Conference. The event, known for bringing together the industry leaders in the investment community and investors in the healthcare and technology sectors, will take place on June 30th at the Westchester Country Club in Rye, New York.

The REG A Conference is a premier gathering of professionals, investors, and experts in the healthcare and technology industries, providing a platform for networking, knowledge sharing, and business opportunities. The conference aims to showcase innovative companies and their contributions to the evolving marketplace.

As an issuer at REG A Conference, Wearable Health Solutions Inc. will have the opportunity to showcase its cutting-edge wearable health technology solutions and engage with potential investors, partners, and industry influencers. The company's participation reflects its commitment to revolutionizing healthcare through the development of advanced wearable devices and services.

For more information about Wearable Health Solutions Inc. participation at REG A Conference, please visit the organization's website at https://regaconference.com and the issue companies https://regaconference.com/issuers-attending-the-event/

About Us:

Wearable Health Solutions is a cutting-edge technology company that specializes in the development of innovative wearable devices and IoT software for uses and the healthcare industry. Our mission is to improve user safety and enhance the overall quality of life through the integration of advanced technology and data analytics.

Contact:

www.wearablehealthsolutions.com

2901 W. Pacific Highway Suite 200

Newport Beach CA 92663

Tel: 949-270-7460

