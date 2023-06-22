MARION, NC / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2023 / Greene Concepts Inc. (OTC Pink:INKW) is pleased to announce an incredible surge in its sales over the current nine-month period. Sales for the current nine-month period ending April 30, 2023 are $595,481 while sales from the previous nine-month period ending April 30, 2022 were $250,778. This represents a considerable sales growth of $344,753, a 138% increase, over the two nine-month periods (2023 and 2022).

The company's revenue explosion transpired because of the premium high-quality of its artesian BE WATER™ brand, the release of its new six-pack configuration in addition to its previous 24-packs, and also coincides with its recently announced distribution partnerships which occurred thanks to its local, regional, and national distribution teams. These actions helped the company capture and reach a wider audience to showcase its BE WATER brand nationally.

Lenny Greene, CEO of Greene Concepts, conveys, "At the beginning of our current 9-month reporting period, Greene Concepts' products were found in just over 300 stores. Making incremental increases, we realized unprecedented growth and previously reported a retail store count of 900 stores in our April 20, 2023 news release, nearly tripling our earlier count. While our April 30, 2023 numbers are impressive they do not tell the entire story."

Mr. Greene continues, "Because of our on-going retail expansion relationships with MDI and KeHE and our local, regional, and national distribution teams, the current number of locations where consumers can find BE WATER continued to grow after the latest reporting period ending April 30. As of mid-June, BE WATER can now be found in almost 1,800 stores across the country (nearly doubling our retail count over the past two months) and this number continues to grow at a significant clip with no signs of slowing down."

About Greene Concepts, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. (http://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company whose purpose is to provide the world with high-quality, healthy and enhanced beverage choices that meet the nutritional needs of its consumers while refreshing their mind, body and spirit. The Company's flagship product, BE WATER, is a premium artesian bottled water that supports total body health and wellness. Greene Concepts' beverage and bottling plant is located in Marion, North Carolina, and their water is ethically sourced from seven spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer located deep beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains. Greene Concepts continues to develop and market premium beverage brands designed to enhance the daily lives of consumers.

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a few uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

