SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Owlet, Inc. and Encourages Long-Term OWLT / SBG Shareholders with Losses to Contact the Firm

Author's Avatar
32 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

PHILADELPHIA, June 15, 2023

PHILADELPHIA, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Owlet, Inc. (NYSE: OWLT) ("Owlet") on behalf of the company's long-term shareholders.

Kaskela_Law_Logo.jpg

Owlet operates as a digital parenting platform that focuses on giving real-time data and insights to parents. The current company was formed in July 2021 via a business combination with SPAC entity Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: SBG), with Owlet as the surviving, public entity. At that time, Owlet reported that "the Company's bestselling flagship product, the Owlet Smart Sock baby monitor, uses proprietary and innovative pulse-oximetry technology to track a baby's heart rate, oxygen levels and sleep patterns to provide parents with invaluable peace of mind."

On October 4, 2021, Owlet disclosed that it had received a warning letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA"), which stated "that Owlet's marketing and functionality in the U.S. renders the Smart Sock a medical device requiring premarket clearance or approval from FDA, and that Owlet has not obtained clearance or approval." Following this this news, Owlet's stock price fell $1.29 per share, or 23% in value, to close at $4.19 per share on October 4, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume. Subsequently, in November 2021, Owlet announced that it was terminating the production and sale of the Owlet Smart Sock.

The firm's investigation seeks to determine whether Owlet and/or the company's representatives violated the securities laws or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the business combination, thereby causing investor losses.

Current Owlet stockholders who purchased or acquired shares of OWLT or SBG stock prior to June 1, 2021 are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 – 0750, or by email ([email protected] / [email protected]) or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/cases/owlet/, to receive additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com. This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.

CONTACT:

KASKELA LAW LLC
D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.
Adrienne Bell, Esq.
18 Campus Blvd., Suite 100
Newtown Square, PA 19073
(888) 715 – 1740
(484) 229 – 0750
www.kaskelalaw.com

favicon.png?sn=PH29929&sd=2023-06-15 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-kaskela-law-llc-announces-investigation-of-owlet-inc-and-encourages-long-term-owlt--sbg-shareholders-with-losses-to-contact-the-firm-301851672.html

SOURCE Kaskela Law LLC

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH29929&Transmission_Id=202306151100PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH29929&DateId=20230615
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.