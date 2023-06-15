Givex Announces it Has Been Named Omnichannel Gift Card Provider for 400-Unit Finnish Wine, Beer and Spirits Distributor Alko

TORONTO, June 15, 2023

After years of offering only physical gift cards, Alko customers can now buy and redeem gift cards online.

TORONTO, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -Givex Corp. (TSX: GIVX) (OTCQX: GIVXF) announced today that Givex has been named the omni-channel gift card provider for Finland's wine, beer and spirits distributor Alko.

Prior to Givex, Alko sold physical gift cards that were only redeemable in store. In 2022, Givex was awarded in the RFP to become Alko's omnichannel gift card provider, and quickly rolled out the program across all 400+ stores. Now, Alko's customers have the ability to buy and redeem gift cards online.

"It's an honor to enable such a storied Finnish retailer to sell online gift cards and expand their revenue opportunities," said Francois Simarro-Doyon, Vice President of Sales for Givex. "Givex was able to import Alko's database and roll out the gift card program across more than 400 locations in just six months, which illustrates our hands-on customer support and focus on building strong, long-term relationships with our merchants."

Since 1999, Givex has provided customer engagement solutions to its merchants, with a footprint of more than 122,000 locations across its 12 global offices. In addition to gift card programs, Givex offers point-of-sale system GivexPOS, loyalty programs, GivexPay and more.

"We are very grateful for Givex's cooperation, which has enabled us to offer an omnichannel gift card to our customers, which is very rare in Finland," said Antti Tanaka, Online and Digital Development Manager at Alko. "In addition to this, our business customers have the option to order gift cards in larger quantities."

About Givex

The world is changing. Givex is ready. Since 1999, Givex has provided technology solutions that unleash the full potential of engagement, creating and cultivating powerful connections that unite brands and customers. With a global footprint of 122,000+ active locations across more than 100 countries, Givex unleashes strategic insights, empowering brands through reliable technology and exceptional support. Givex's integrated end-to-end management solution provides Gift Cards, GivexPOS, Loyalty Programs and more, creating growth opportunities for businesses of all sizes and industries. Learn more about how to streamline workflows, tackle complex challenges and transform data into actionable insights at www.givex.com.

