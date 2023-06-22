RESTON, VA / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2023 / CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) has been named to Forbes' America's Best Employers for Diversity 2023 for the second consecutive year.

"It is an incredible honor to once again be named by Forbes as one of America's Best Employers for Diversity," said Jeana Plews, CACI Vice President of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. "Grounded in our strong values and mission, we are proud to be recognized for our commitment to diversity. While we still have more work to do, honors like this one are a great reminder of the progress we are making. This latest recognition further acknowledges the company's success in advancing diversity, promoting equity, and cultivating inclusion."

According to Forbes, companies were selected based on responses to an independent survey of more than 45,000 employees in the U.S. who work for companies with a minimum of 1,000 employees. Respondents answered questions regarding age, gender, ethnicity, disability, LGBTQIA+, and general diversity in their current workplace. Participants were also given the chance to evaluate other employers in their respective industries that stand out either positively or negatively in terms of diversity.

Forbes conducted extensive research to evaluate how companies fared across a range of diversity-related best practices, including the presence of employee resource groups, the publication of diversity data, and the share of women in board and executive positions.

About CACI

CACI's approximately 22,000 talented employees are ever vigilant in providing the unique expertise and distinctive technology that address our customers' greatest enterprise and mission challenges. Our culture of good character, innovation, and excellence drives our success and earns us recognition as a Fortune World's Most Admired Company. As a member of the Fortune 1000 Largest Companies, the Russell 1000 Index, and the S&P MidCap 400 Index, we consistently deliver strong shareholder value. Visit us at www.caci.com.

There are statements made herein which do not address historical facts, and therefore could be interpreted to be forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in CACI's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022, and other such filings that CACI makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Any forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon and only speak as of the date hereof.

