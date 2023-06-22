Barclays appoints Christopher Ludwig as a Managing Director in Shareholder Advisory

Author's Avatar
28 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Barclays announces the appointment of Christopher Ludwig as a Managing Director in Shareholder Advisory. Mr. Ludwig will be based in New York and report to Jim Rossman, Global Head of Shareholder Advisory at Barclays.

Mr. Ludwig joins Barclays from Credit Suisse, where he was Global Head of Strategic Shareholder Advisory, Mergers & Acquisitions. In this role he chaired the global shareholder activism and defense practice, advising public issuers on interactions with activist investors, takeover defense and corporate governance. He also headed the Business Services and Chemicals M&A practices, and was a member of the Investment Banking Advisory Committee. Within his deal execution experience, he has been involved in a broad spectrum of transactions with a total volume of over $300bn.

Barclays operates a leading Shareholder Advisory business headed by M&A banking veteran Jim Rossman, who joined Barclays in December 2022. A pioneer in the activism defense space for over a decade, Mr. Rossman has advised leading companies worldwide on how to prepare for and defend against shareholder activists. Mr. Rossman said in relation to the appointment of Mr. Ludwig: “Christopher brings to Barclays over 20 years of legal and M&A experience, a broad set of relationships with global companies and board directors, and deep expertise in activism and raid defense and corporate preparedness. We are delighted to welcome Christopher to Barclays, and his addition to the Shareholder Advisory team will help us to even better serve our clients, and will further accelerate our growth in activism defense and M&A.”

About Barclays

Barclays is a British universal bank. We are diversified by business, by different types of customer and client, and geography. Our businesses include consumer banking and payments operations around the world, as well as a top-tier, full service, global corporate and investment bank, all of which are supported by our service company which provides technology, operations and functional services across the Group. Barclays offers investment banking products and services in the US through Barclays Capital Inc. For further information about Barclays, please visit our website home.barclays.com

About Barclays Corporate and Investment Bank

Barclays Corporate and Investment Bank is comprised of the Investment Banking, International Corporate Banking, Global Markets and Research businesses. It provides money managers, financial institutions, governments, supranational organisations and corporate clients with services and advice for their funding, financing, strategic and risk management needs. For further information about Barclays Corporate and Investment Bank, please visit our website www.cib.barclays.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230615379158r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230615379158/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.