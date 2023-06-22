Knightscope%2C+Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP] (“Knightscope” or the “Company”), a leading developer of autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communication systems, today announced that Traverse Point Condominiums in Henderson, NV, signed a contract for its K5 Autonomous Security Robot (ASR) subscription service.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230615095375/en/

Good Living is On Point - Knightscope Robot to Traverse Vegas Area Condos (Photo: Business Wire)

Traverse Point is a gated community offering easy access to the finest shopping centers, dining and recreational activities to promote Good Living. Just minutes from the strip, the Traverse Point lifestyle combines exceptional elegant living with the excitement and attractions that the world's entertainment capital has to offer.

This community will soon benefit from Knightscope’s high-tech robot patrol along with Knightscope+ remote monitoring, adding to its lengthy list of amenities to further ensure the safety of its resident families. The community has affectionately named their K5 “Patrol Bot” to help security operations and public engagement at this property similar+to+those+achieved+by+another+Las+Vegas+ASR+resident.

To learn more about Knightscope’s Autonomous Security Robots and Blue Light Emergency Communication Systems, book a discovery call or demonstration now at www.knightscope.com%2Fdiscover.

Casino Market Thrives as Yet Another Client Renews Contract

A Reno, NV, casino is the latest to renew its contract, this time for the third year. Casinos have become one of Knightscope’s key clients due to the versatility of the use case in such an environment. In addition to augmenting some of the most sophisticated security and surveillance programs in the country, ASRs are able to engage visitors in a fun and futuristic way, deliver on-brand messages, identify VIPs and VVIPs prior to entering the casino, and distinguish the resort as a cutting-edge destination. Knightscope is proud to include this forward-thinking client among its long list of multi-year users.

For additional insight into how casinos are benefiting from the use of Knightscope’s suite of advanced security technologies, read+our+recent+blog+on+Improving+Casino+Security.

About Knightscope

Knightscope is an advanced public safety technology company that builds fully autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communications systems that help protect the places people live, work, study and visit. Knightscope’s long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about us at www.knightscope.com. Follow Knightscope on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” about Knightscope’s future expectations, plans, outlook, projections and prospects. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “should,” “may,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “plans,” “proposes” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s path to profitability, the Company’s targeted annualized revenue run rate, the Company’s plans for top-line growth, the Company’s ability to deliver on its backlog of new orders, the benefits of the Company’s planned streamlining of its operations and rightsizing of its combined workforce and the Company’s ability to achieve improved margins. Although Knightscope believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the risk that the restructuring costs and charges may be greater than anticipated; the risk that the Company’s restructuring efforts may adversely affect the Company’s internal programs and the Company’s ability to recruit and retain skilled and motivated personnel, and may be distracting to employees and management; the risk that the Company’s restructuring efforts may negatively impact the Company’s business operations and reputation with or ability to serve customers; the risk that the Company’s restructuring efforts may not generate their intended benefits to the extent or as quickly as anticipated. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” in Knightscope’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Knightscope does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230615095375/en/