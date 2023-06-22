Warren Buffett's Letters: 1996

Two investors I admire, Bill Ackman (Trades, Portfolio) and Whitney Tilson (Trades, Portfolio), have recommended that to learn about investing, investors should read Berkshire Hathaway’s ( BRK.A, Financial)( BRK.B, Financial) annual letters to shareholders. This series focuses on the main points Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) makes in these letters and my analysis of the lessons learned from them. In this discussion, we cover the 1996 letter.

Common stock investments

Starting with Berkshire’s common stock investments, Buffett provided some very interesting insights into his investment philosophy. He started off by lambasting trading when he said Berkshire continued “to make more money when snoring than when active.”

According to the Oracle of Omaha, the art of investing in public companies successfully is not much different from the art of successfully acquiring subsidiaries. Once again, Buffett explained the goal is simply to acquire “at a sensible price, a business with excellent economics and able, honest management.” Then, you need only monitor whether these qualities are being preserved.

This investment strategy will invariably result in a more concentrated portfolio, where just a few securities will come to represent a very large portion of your portfolio. Buffett recommended sticking with large and successful positions because otherwise, if an investor "should sell off portions of his most successful investments simply because they have come to dominate his portfolio is akin to suggesting that the Bulls trade Michael Jordan because he has become so important to the team."

Business risks

Buffett said Berkshire favors businesses and industries unlikely to experience major change. The reason for that is simple: “Making either type of purchase, we are searching for operations that we believe are virtually certain to possess enormous competitive strength ten or twenty years from now.”

"As investors, however, our reaction to a fermenting industry is much like our attitude toward space exploration: We applaud the endeavor but prefer to skip the ride," he wrote.

Essentially, Buffett was saying that human nature and behavior does not change much. For instance, the reasons why people buy boxed chocolates from See's (a Berkshire holding) rather than from another company are “virtually unchanged from what they were in the 1920s when the See family was building the business.” Moreover, said Buffett, these motivations are not likely to change over the next 20 years, or even 50.

The inevitables

Another example is Coca-Cola ( KO, Financial). Buffett praised then-CEO Roberto Goizueta because he had “rethought and improved every aspect of the company,” yet its fundamentals– “the qualities that underlie Coke's competitive dominance and stunning economics” - have remained constant through the years. Indeed, these qualities had been in place since almost the start of the company. In the letter, Buffett called companies like Coca-Cola “The Inevitables.”

He wrote:

"I was recently studying the 1896 report of Coke (and you think that you are behind in your reading!). At that time Coke, though it was already the leading soft drink, had been around for only a decade. But its blueprint for the next 100 years was already drawn. Asa Candler, the company's president, said: 'We have not lagged in our efforts to go into all the world teaching that Coca-Cola is the article, par excellence, for the health and good feeling of all people.'"

However, Buffett’s talk of inevitability is not meant to play down the vital work these companies must continue to carry out, in such areas as manufacturing, distribution, packaging and product innovation. Ultimately, Buffett noted, no sensible observer - not even these companies' most vigorous competitors - would question that companies like Coca-Cola would dominate their fields worldwide for an investment lifetime. He continued:

"Obviously, many companies in high-tech businesses or embryonic industries will grow much faster in percentage terms than will The Inevitables. But I would rather be certain of a good result than hopeful of a great one. Charlie and I can identify only a few Inevitables, even after a lifetime of looking for them. [Industry] Leadership alone provides no certainties. Thus, for every Inevitable, there are dozens of Impostors, companies now riding high but vulnerable to competitive attacks."

Buffett then reminded readers that one “can, of course, pay too much for even the best of businesses.” And that this overpayment risk surfaces periodically.

Focus

A far more serious problem, however, occurs when the management of a great company gets sidetracked and “neglects its wonderful base business while purchasing other businesses that are so-so or worse.” When that happens, investors often suffer for a prolonged period. Buffett said:

"Loss of focus is what most worries Charlie and me when we contemplate investing in businesses that in general look outstanding. All too often, we've seen value stagnate in the presence of hubris or of boredom that caused the attention of managers to wander."

Buffett’s thoughts on constructing your own portfolio

Buffett then gave some general investment strategy advice to readers. Intelligent investing is not complex, he said, but that is not to say that it is easy. Investors who decide not to buy the index need the ability to correctly evaluate “selected” businesses. The guru noted one does not have to be an expert on every company, or even many. “You only have to be able to evaluate companies within your circle of competence. The size of that circle is not very important; knowing its boundaries, however, is vital.”

He wrote:

"To invest successfully, you need not understand beta, efficient markets, modern portfolio theory, option pricing or emerging markets. You may, in fact, be better off knowing nothing of these. That, of course, is not the prevailing view at most business schools, whose finance curriculum tends to be dominated by such subjects. In our view, though, investment students need only two well-taught courses - How to Value a Business, and How to Think About Market Prices."

Keep it simple

According to Buffett, investors should simply purchase, at rational prices, part interests in easily understandable businesses “whose earnings are virtually certain to be materially higher five, 10 and 20 years from now.” Only a few companies that meet these standards. Therefore, when investors find an opportunity that qualifies, they should invest a “meaningful” amount. Buffett also recommends investors must also "resist the temptation to stray from your guidelines: If you aren't willing to own a stock for ten years, don't even think about owning it for ten minutes. Put together a portfolio of companies whose aggregate earnings march upward over the years, and so also will the portfolio's market value. Though it's seldom recognized, this is the exact approach that has produced gains for Berkshire shareholders."

Berkshire, Buffett promised, will try to build earnings by running its present businesses well - a job made easy because of the extraordinary talents of its operating managers. Berkshire, he said, will continue to purchase other businesses, in whole or in part, that are “not likely to be roiled by change and that possess important competitive advantages.”