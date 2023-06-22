Beacon (Nasdaq: BECN) announced today that Michelle Ly Hall, Operations Manager at Hall Roofing and Construction in Round Rock, Texas, is the winner of the 2023 %3Ci%3ENorth+American+Female+Roofing+Professional+of+the+Year%3C%2Fi%3E+campaign, which highlights women in the roofing industry across the U.S. and Canada.

Michelle assisted Erik Hall in foundingHall+Roofing+and+Construction and provides guidance in all areas of the business: field sales, operations, production, HR, customer service, marketing, and estimating. She is also a small business owner and has a passion for serving the Round Rock community. Michelle is an elected official on the Round Rock City Council and a board member of the YMCA, Williamson County Children’s Advocacy Center, and Round Rock Rotary. In addition, she supports local military philanthropies and is on the Advisory Board of Kappa Delta sorority at the University of Texas.

“We were thrilled to learn about the many women in roofing across North America making an impact in their communities through the impressive number of submissions we received this year,” said Christine Reddy, Executive Vice President & General Counsel at Beacon. “Now that public voting has closed, we are excited to announce that Michelle has been selected as the winner. We highlight Michelle’s tremendous work ethic and dedication to empowering women. Her achievements as a leader in the roofing industry and the community, combined with the impact her story had on all those who read it, have earned her North American Female Roofing Professional of the Year.”

“I’m incredibly thankful for the support I received from so many people throughout this campaign,” said Ly Hall. “Roofing has changed my life and I’m grateful to Beacon for raising awareness about the important role women have in the roofing industry. I hope more women join the industry and experience the same success that I have.”

From March 8 through April 10, Beacon gathered nominations of outstanding female roofing professionals from across the industry and then opened voting to the public from May 15 through June 5. The other four finalists were:

Candy Caboverde - City+Roofing, Miami, Florida

Samanntha De Couteau - Summit+Sisters+Roofing,Welland, Ontario

Mishell Cox - Cox+Roofing, Zionsville, Indiana

Nina Zunt - EHS+Maryland+LLC, Dundalk, Maryland

