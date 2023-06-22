Students at Insight School of Washington to Celebrate Graduation June 17 in Tacoma

The students of Insight+School+of+Washington (ISWA), an online public school serving K-12 students throughout the state since 2006, will celebrate its graduates with an in-person commencement ceremony on Saturday, June 17, at 1 p.m. at the Tacoma+Convention+Center.

“We are excited to have an in-person graduation this year to celebrate all the success our students have had at Insight School of Washington and cheer them on as they take their next steps in their careers and lives,” said Myron Hammond, Insight School of Washington Executive Director. “Our students make us proud every single day. As an online public school, they get unique opportunities to broaden their interests through a myriad of programs and experiences, from career preparation to the arts. We can’t wait to see where their journey takes them.”

Collectively, Insight School of Washington’s class of 2023 includes just over 400 graduates, and 62 Honor Students with GPA of 3.3 or higher. ISWA students have been accepted to trade schools, colleges, and universities across the country as well as several branches of the military. Many students have been awarded scholarships and many are also headed straight into the workforce or will continue at positions they have held throughout high school.

“ISWA’s student-centric academic programming offers students a dynamic learning environment that prepares them for their career and educational pathways – an education that serves them far beyond their K-12 experience,” said Hammond. “A great education combined with college and career preparation ensures our students have the tools and knowledge to follow their dreams as they take this big next step.”

Insight School of Washington, an online program of Quillayute Valley School District, is an accredited, tuition-free online public school program for grades K–12. We're dedicated to inspiring and empowering students through an education experience tailored to each child's needs and is part of the parent company Stride K12. Stride K12 school options empower students to learn in the ways that are best for them—in their own place and at their own pace. The Stride company serves families and students of Stride K12-powered schools and continues to expand to offer learning solutions to students of all ages.

