Blockmate Ventures Completes Private Placement

Author's Avatar
50 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blockmate Ventures Inc. (the “Company”) (TSX.V: MATE) (FSE: 8MH1) is pleased to announce that it has completed a non-brokered private placement (the “Offering”) for gross proceeds of CAD$820,000 which will be used for general working capital purposes. In connection with completion of the Offering, the Company has issued 16,400,000 units (each, a “Unit”) at a price of $0.05 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share, and one common share purchase warrant exercisable to acquire a further common share at a price of $0.075 until June 15, 2026.

All securities issued in connection with the Offering are subject to restrictions on resale until October 16, 2023 in accordance with applicable securities laws. No finders’ fees or commissions were paid by the Company in connection with completion of the Offering.

The Offering included participation by two directors of the Company, Domenic Carosa, through Carosa Corporation BV, a holding company controlled by Mr. Carosa, and Georg Hochwimmer, through General Research GMBH, a company controlled by Mr. Hochwimmer, for an aggregate of 3,500,000 Units. The participation by insiders of the Company constitutes a “related party transaction” within the meaning of TSX Venture Exchange Policy 5.9 and Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”). For this transaction, the Company has relied upon the exemption from the formal valuation requirements contained in Section 5.5(a) of MI 61-101 and has relied upon the exemption from the minority shareholder approval requirements contained in Section 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101.

About Blockmate Ventures Inc.

Blockmate Ventures is a Web3 incubator/venture creator focussing on businesses that utilise blockchain technology and decentralization to provide greater utility, accessibility and sustainability around everyday services. Working with prospective Founders, projects in incubation can benefit from the Blockmate ecosystem that offers tech, services, integrations, digital assets, and advisory to accelerate the incubation of projects towards monetization.

The leadership team at Blockmate Ventures have successfully founded successful tech companies from the Dotcom era through to the social media era and view Web3 technology as the vehicle for a democratised future. Learn more about being a Blockmate at: www.blockmate.com.

Blockmate welcomes investors to join the Company’s mailing list for the latest updates and industry research by subscribing at: https://www.blockmate.com/subscribe

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Justin Rosenberg, CEO

Blockmate Ventures Inc

[email protected]

(+1-888-218-6863)

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

ti?nf=ODg1OTIyMyM1NjUwMTg0IzIwOTM4NjY=
Blockmate-Ventures-Inc-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.