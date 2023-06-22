BOULDER, CO, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Auddia Inc. ( AUUD) ("Auddia" or the "Company"), developer of a proprietary AI platform for audio and innovative technologies for podcasts that is reinventing how consumers engage with audio, today announced the closing of its previously announced registered direct offering of 4,735,000 shares of common stock at a purchase price of $0.65 per share, priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.



The gross proceeds to the Company from the registered direct offering were approximately $3.1 million before deducting the placement agent’s fees and other offering expenses.

Maxim Group LLC acted as the sole placement agent and Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. acted as financial advisor for the offering.

The shares of common stock were offered pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-264227), which was declared effective by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on April 18, 2022.

About Auddia Inc.

Auddia, through its proprietary AI platform for audio identification and classification and related technologies, is reinventing how consumers engage with AM/FM radio, podcasts, and other audio content. Auddia’s flagship audio superapp, called faidr, brings two industry firsts to the audio-streaming landscape: subscription-based, ad-free listening on any AM/FM radio station and podcasts with interactive digital feeds that support deeper stories and open untapped revenue streams to podcasters. faidr also delivers exclusive content and playlists, and showcases exciting new artists, hand-picked by curators and DJs. Both differentiated offerings address large and rapidly growing audiences with strong purchase intent. For more information, visit: www.auddia.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Contact Information