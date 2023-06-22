Reneo Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentation and Posters at Mitochondrial Medicine Symposium 2023

IRVINE, Calif., June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( RPHM), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases, today announced that the company will present four posters at the 2023 Mitochondrial Medicine Symposium. The event, which is hosted by the United Mitochondrial Disease Foundation (UMDF), will be held in Charlotte, N.C., from June 28 – July 1, 2023.

Poster
Mavodelpar Clinical Development Program in Adult Patients with Primary Mitochondrial Myopathy (PMM): Results from Phase 1b Study and Design of Ongoing Pivotal Study (STRIDE)

Presenter: Will Chou, MD, Vice President, Clinical Development and Medical Affairs
Date/Time: Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at 5:30 p.m. EDT

Poster
From Clinical Manifestations of Primary Mitochondrial Myopathies (PMM) to Diagnosis: Results from a Patient Journey Analysis Shows Limited Utilization of Genetic Testing

Presenter: Mai Sirimanne, Vice President, Clinical Affairs
Date/Time: Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at 5:30 p.m. EDT

Poster
Clinical Manifestations and Disease Burden of Primary Mitochondrial Myopathies (PMM): Results from a Patient Journey Analysis Shows Substantial Healthcare Resource Utilization

Presenter: Mai Sirimanne, Vice President, Clinical Affairs
Date/Time: Thursday, June 29, 2023, at 5:45 p.m. EDT

Poster
PPARδ Agonist Mavodelpar (REN001) Improves Mitochondrial Function in Skeletal Muscle: A Potential Treatment for Primary Mitochondrial Myopathies

Presenter: John Adams, Senior Vice President, Translational Science
Date/Time: Thursday, June 29, 2023, at 5:45 p.m. EDT

Presentation
Platform Session 5 – Combined Sessions/Clinical Trial Updates
Reneo Primary Mitochondrial Myopathy program update

Presenter: Alejandro Dorenbaum, MD, Chief Medical Officer
Date/Time: Friday, June 30, 2023, at 11:30 a.m. EDT

About Reneo Pharmaceuticals
Reneo is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases, which are often associated with the inability of mitochondria to produce adenosine triphosphate (ATP). Our lead product candidate, mavodelpar (REN001), is a potent and selective agonist of the peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta (PPARδ). Mavodelpar has been shown to increase transcription of genes involved in mitochondrial function, increase fatty acid oxidation, and may increase production of new mitochondria. For additional information, please see reneopharma.com.

About Mavodelpar
Mavodelpar (REN001) is a potent and selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta (PPARδ) agonist currently in clinical development for two rare genetic mitochondrial diseases that typically present with myopathy and have high unmet medical needs: PMM and LC-FAOD. For additional information, please see clinicaltrials.gov.

About PMM
PMM are a group of rare, genetic metabolic disorders caused by mutations or deletions in the mtDNA or nDNA. These genetic alterations hamper the ability of mitochondria to generate energy from nutrient sources, resulting in energy deficits that are most pronounced in tissues with high energy demand such as muscle, brain, and heart. The symptoms of PMM include muscle weakness, exercise intolerance, movement disorder, deafness, blindness, and droopy eyelids among others. The prognosis for these disorders ranges in severity from progressive weakness to death.

Forward-Looking Statements
Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding, among other things, the potential development, registration and commercialization of mavodelpar, results, conduct, progress, plans and timing of Reneo’s clinical trials, announcement of topline data from the STRIDE study and dosing of our first adult patient with PMM due to nDNA defects. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Words such as “plans,” “will,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “goal,” “potential” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon Reneo’s current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with Reneo’s business in general, and the other risks described in Reneo’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Reneo undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

Contacts:

Danielle Spangler
Investor Relations
Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
[email protected]

David Melamed, Ph.D.
Media Inquiries
Russo Partners, LLC
[email protected]

