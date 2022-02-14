PR Newswire

COMPANY TO STREAM PRERECORDED SHOW FEATURING FILIPINO SUPERSTARS MARCELITO POMOY, MITOY YONTING & KLARISSE DE GUZMAN

LOS ANGELES, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the longest-running and innovative livestream platforms, VNUE, Inc's (OTC: VNUE) STAGEIT is expanding to the Philippines and will stream a prerecorded show with three of the biggest Filipino popstars on June 25, 2023. Tickets to stream the show available HERE.

"The Champions" show features performances by three Filipino artists: Marcelito Pomoy, Mitoy Yonting and Klarisse de Guzman. The show was taped live from The Pechanga Resort in Southern California last week and will stream on StageIt June 25, 2023 @ 3:00am PST (6:00pm Philippines time) and again at 5:00pm PST for the US audience.

Watch preview 'The Champions' HERE.

Marcelito Pomoy is a singer, comedian and vocalist known for his ability to sing in both tenor and soprano, and as winner of second season of Pilipinas Got Talent in 2019. Mitoy Yonting rose to fame after winning the first season of The Voice of the Philippines in 2013 and is the lead vocalist of his band, The Draybers. Filipino singer and composer, Klarisse de Guzman was the first runner-up of the first season of The Voice of the Philippines in 2013, and winner of the third season of Your Face Sounds Familiar in 2021.

"We're delighted to bring this incredible show to the homeland of the artists and worldwide," says Lou Mann, CEO of StageIt. "With so much talent on one stage we wanted to capture the magic and share it with the world."

Zach Bair, CEO of VNUE, said, "StageIt continues to grow under the leadership of Lou and his team, and I am thrilled that this platform is providing new and innovative ways for artists to share their music with fans around the globe."

Purchase tickets HERE.

About StageIt

StageIt, a wholly-owned subsidiary of VNUE, Inc, is oldest and most well-known online experience connecting artists and their fans. StageIt was acquired by VNUE on February 14, 2022. Founded in 2009 for artists, by artists, StageIt is on a mission to help performers navigate the intricacies of the online live streaming space, providing a stage for every creator and a front row seat for every fan. As an early industry leader, StageIt offers a platform for artists to perform live, interact with fans, and monetize shows, while creating unique experiences for fans. To learn more visit StageIt.com

About VNUE, Inc

VNUE, Inc., (OTC: VNUE) is a multi-faceted music technology company dedicated to monetizing the live music experience for artists, labels, writers, and publishers, with products such as its set.fm instant content distribution platform (www.set.fm), exclusive license partner and "instant live" pioneer DiscLive (www.disclive.net), and protecting the rights of artists and writers with the company's Soundstr music recognition technology (MRT) (www.soundstr.com). VNUE also recently acquired StageIt (www.stageit.com), one of the oldest and most well-known ticketed live streaming platforms. The veteran entrepreneurs, artists and songwriters behind VNUE, led by music and tech entrepreneur and recording artist Zach Bair (www.zachbairmusic.com), are passionate about the future of their industry and ensuring that rights holders' value is not lost amid always-changing technology.

