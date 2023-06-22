The+Law+Offices+of+Frank+R.+Cruz announces an investigation of NovoCure Limited (“NovoCure” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NVCR) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On June 6, 2023, NovoCure announced “positive results” from the clinical trial evaluating its Tumor Treating Fields therapy in treating non-small cell lung cancer, however, analysts noted that the therapy was tested primarily in patients who worsened following chemotherapy, which is no longer the standard of care, and that most patients first receive immune checkpoint inhibitors, sparking concern over whether the Company’s data reflects realistic results.

On this news, NovoCure’s stock price fell $35.51, or 43%, to close at $47.00 per share on June 6, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com%2FFRC_LAW.

If you purchased NovoCure securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230615791567/en/