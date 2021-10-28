The+Law+Offices+of+Frank+R.+Cruz announces an investigation of Futu Holdings Limited (“Futu” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FUTU) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On October 28, 2021, The Wall Street Journal published an article stating that “[a] senior official at China’s central bank said cross-border online brokerages operating in mainland China were acting illegally,” and specified that Futu “[directs] prospective clients in mainland China to open trading accounts in Hong Kong.” On this news, Futu’s stock price fell $8.55, or 12.8%, to close at $58.47 per ADS on October 28, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on December 17, 2021, after market hours, Reuters reported that “Chinese officials are planning to ban online brokerages such as Futu . . . from offering offshore trading services to mainland clients, the latest development in a broad regulatory crackdown that has roiled a wide range of sectors over the past year.” On this news, Futu’s stock price fell $0.45, or 1.2%, to close at $38.18 on December 18, 2021.

Then, on December 30, 2022, The Wall Street Journal published an article stating that the China Securities Regulatory Commission had determined that Futu’s “act of offering offshore securities-trading services to clients in mainland China doesn’t comply with the country’s laws and regulations.” On this news, Futu’s stock price fell $18.26, or 31%, to close at $40.65 per ADS on December 20, 2022.

Then, on May 16, 2023, Reuters reported that Futu would be removing its app in mainland China. On this news, Futu’s stock price fell $1.91, or 4.4%, to close at $41.24 per ADS on May 16, 2023, thereby injuring investors further.

