Liberty All-Star® Growth Fund, Inc. May 2023 Monthly Update

BOSTON, June 15, 2023

BOSTON, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Below is the May 2023 Monthly Update for the Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ASG)

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc.
Ticker: ASG
Monthly Update, May, 2023

Investment Approach:
Fund Style: All-Cap Growth
Fund Strategy: Combines three growth style investment managers, each with a distinct capitalization focus (small-, mid- and large-cap) selected and continuously monitored by the Fund's Investment Advisor.

Investment Managers:

Weatherbie Capital, LLC
Small-Cap Growth
Congress Asset Management Company, LLP
Mid-Cap Growth
Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP
Large-Cap Growth

Top 20 Holdings at Month-End


(32.2% of equity portfolio)


1

SPS Commerce, Inc.

2.7 %

2

Microsoft Corp.

2.2 %

3

Amazon.com, Inc.

2.0 %

4

Casella Waste Systems, Inc.

1.8 %

5

Progyny, Inc.

1.8 %

6

FirstService Corp.

1.8 %

7

Visa, Inc.

1.7 %

8

Alphabet, Inc.

1.6 %

9

Deckers Outdoor Corp.

1.5 %

10

Flywire Corp.

1.5 %

11

S&P Global, Inc.

1.5 %

12

Workday, Inc.

1.5 %

13

UnitedHealth Group, Inc.

1.4 %

14

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc.

1.4 %

15

Novanta, Inc.

1.3 %

16

ServiceNow, Inc.

1.3 %

17

Glaukos Corp.

1.3 %

18

Vertex, Inc.

1.3 %

19

Equinix, Inc.

1.3 %

20

Yum! Brands, Inc.

1.3 %

Holdings are subject to change.


Monthly Performance




Performance

NAV

Market Price

Discount

Beginning of month value

$5.32

$5.09

-4.3 %

End of month value

$5.31

$5.15

-3.0 %

Performance for month

-0.19 %

1.18 %


Performance year-to-date

5.87 %

8.93 %






Net Assets at Month-End ($millions)

Total

$309.0

Equities

$307.3

Percent Invested

99.4 %



Sector Breakdown (% of equity portfolio)*

Information Technology

24.4 %

Health Care

22.2 %

Consumer Discretionary

14.5 %

Industrials

12.2 %

Financials

11.3 %

Real Estate

3.9 %

Communication Services

3.7 %

Materials

3.7 %

Consumer Staples

2.5 %

Energy

1.6 %

Total Market Value

100.0 %

*Based on Standard & Poor's and MSCI Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

New Holdings
NVIDIA Corp.

Holdings Liquidated
None

The net asset value (NAV) of a closed-end fund is the market value of the underlying investments (i.e., stocks and bonds) in the Fund's portfolio, minus liabilities, divided by the total number of Fund shares outstanding. However, the Fund also has a market price; the value at which it trades on an exchange. If the market price is above the NAV the Fund is trading at a premium. If the market price is below the NAV the Fund is trading at a discount.

Performance returns for the Fund are total returns, which includes dividends, and are net of management fees and other Fund expenses. Returns are calculated assuming that a shareholder reinvested all distributions. Past performance cannot predict future investment results.

Performance will fluctuate with changes in market conditions. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data shown. Performance information shown does not reflect the deduction of taxes that shareholders would pay on Fund distributions or the sale of Fund shares. Shareholders must be willing to tolerate significant fluctuations in the value of their investment. An investment in the Fund involves risk, including loss of principal.

Sources of distributions to shareholders may include ordinary dividends, long-term capital gains and return of capital. The final determination of the source of all distributions in 2023 for tax reporting purposes will be made after year end. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the Fund's investment experience during its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. Based on current estimates a portion of the distributions consist of a return of capital. These estimates may not match the final tax characterization (for the full year's distributions) contained in shareholder 1099-DIV forms after the end of the year.

All data is as of May 31, 2023 unless otherwise noted.

Liberty All-Star® Growth Fund, Inc.
1-800-241-1850
www.all-starfunds.com
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY30517&sd=2023-06-15 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/liberty-all-star-growth-fund-inc-may-2023-monthly-update-301852371.html

SOURCE Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc.

