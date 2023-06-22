White River Bancshares Co. Declares Annual Cash Dividend of $1.00 Per Share

23 minutes ago
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- White River Bancshares Company (OTCQX: WRIV), (the “Company”), the holding company for Signature Bank of Arkansas (the “Bank”), today announced its Board of Directors declared an annual cash dividend of $1.00 per share. The dividend is payable on August 31, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 23, 2023.

“We are grateful to each and every shareholder who believes and invests in our community bank. I am happy our 2022 results afford us the opportunity to provide a return to our shareholders through earnings growth and paying this annual cash dividend,” said Gary Head, Chief Executive Officer. At the stock price of $66.34 per share at the close of the market on June 14, 2023, the current dividend equates to a yield of 1.51% on an annualized basis.

About White River Bancshares Company

White River Bancshares Company is the single bank holding company for Signature Bank of Arkansas, headquartered in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Bank has locations in Fayetteville, Springdale, Bentonville, Rogers, Brinkley, Harrison and Jonesboro, Arkansas. Founded in 2005, Signature Bank of Arkansas provides a full line of financial services to small businesses, families and farms. White River Bancshares Company (OTCQX: WRIV), trades on the OTCQX® Best Market.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements about future events. These forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions of management of the Company and the Bank and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “believe,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” or similar expressions or the negative of those terms. Our ability to predict results of future events and the actual effect of future plans or strategies are inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from those predicted in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could have a material adverse effect on our operations and future prospects or that could affect the outcome of such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, changes in interest rates; the economic health of the local real estate market; general economic conditions; credit deterioration in our loan portfolio that would cause us to increase our allowance for loan losses; legislative or regulatory changes; technological developments; monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Federal Reserve Board; the quality or composition of our loan and securities portfolios; demand for loan products in our market areas; deposit flows and costs of capital; competition; retention and recruitment of qualified personnel; demand for financial services in our market areas; and changes in accounting principles, policies, and guidelines. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake and specifically declines any obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions that may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

Contact:Scott Sandlin, Chief Strategy Officer
479-684-3754
