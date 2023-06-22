OutKick, the fastest growing national multimedia sports platform, finished May 2023 with the highest year over year growth amongst its custom competitive set in terms of total multiplatform unique visitors, views, and minutes, according to Comscore. The platform also had the highest month over month growth in its competitive set in total multiplatform minutes.

Additionally, OutKick had its third highest month of total multiplatform unique visitors with over 10 million which is up 283% versus May 2022, according to Comscore. The platform delivered 41 million total multiplatform views up 30% from April 2023 and 45 million total multiplatform minutes, up 24% versus April 2023.

In commenting on the digital performance, OutKick founder Clay Travis said, “Once again OutKick’s common sense and authentic reporting continues to be a direct result of our growth every month. When you look at the current landscape of sports sites, we’re the only platform that intersects with culture and politics, and I’ve yet to find one that can compete with us. OutKick’s mindset is fearless and that’s why we stand out among the rest.”

On Facebook, OutKick saw its highest month of video views with 5.2 million which is up 505% versus May 2022. Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube also had the second highest month of overall video views with 84 million. Social interactions on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter saw a 447% increase year over year, according to Shareablee.

*Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Total Digital Audience, Change Trend Report, May 2023 May 2022, U.S. CBS Sports, ESPN.com, Yahoo Sports, BleacherReport.com, NY Post Sports, Deadspin.com, and BarstoolSports.com,

**Source: Comscore Shareablee, Data Explorer Power Rankings, May 2023-May 2022.

About OutKick

OutKick is one of the fastest growing national multimedia platforms that produces and distributes engaging content at the intersection of sports, sports culture, pop culture and news. OutKick’s industry recognized stable of reporters, hosts and contributors are accessible on http%3A%2F%2FOutKick.com as well as across video livestreams, social media, podcasts, and radio, reaching tens of millions of fans each month. Owned by FOX Corporation, OutKick was originally founded by Clay Travis. For more information, please visit www.OutKick.com.

