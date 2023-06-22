OutKick Sees Highest Year Over Year Growth Amongst Competitive Set

Author's Avatar
23 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

OutKick, the fastest growing national multimedia sports platform, finished May 2023 with the highest year over year growth amongst its custom competitive set in terms of total multiplatform unique visitors, views, and minutes, according to Comscore. The platform also had the highest month over month growth in its competitive set in total multiplatform minutes.

Additionally, OutKick had its third highest month of total multiplatform unique visitors with over 10 million which is up 283% versus May 2022, according to Comscore. The platform delivered 41 million total multiplatform views up 30% from April 2023 and 45 million total multiplatform minutes, up 24% versus April 2023.

In commenting on the digital performance, OutKick founder Clay Travis said, “Once again OutKick’s common sense and authentic reporting continues to be a direct result of our growth every month. When you look at the current landscape of sports sites, we’re the only platform that intersects with culture and politics, and I’ve yet to find one that can compete with us. OutKick’s mindset is fearless and that’s why we stand out among the rest.”

On Facebook, OutKick saw its highest month of video views with 5.2 million which is up 505% versus May 2022. Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube also had the second highest month of overall video views with 84 million. Social interactions on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter saw a 447% increase year over year, according to Shareablee.

*Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Total Digital Audience, Change Trend Report, May 2023 May 2022, U.S. CBS Sports, ESPN.com, Yahoo Sports, BleacherReport.com, NY Post Sports, Deadspin.com, and BarstoolSports.com,
**Source: Comscore Shareablee, Data Explorer Power Rankings, May 2023-May 2022.

About OutKick

OutKick is one of the fastest growing national multimedia platforms that produces and distributes engaging content at the intersection of sports, sports culture, pop culture and news. OutKick’s industry recognized stable of reporters, hosts and contributors are accessible on http%3A%2F%2FOutKick.com as well as across video livestreams, social media, podcasts, and radio, reaching tens of millions of fans each month. Owned by FOX Corporation, OutKick was originally founded by Clay Travis. For more information, please visit www.OutKick.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230615044733r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230615044733/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.