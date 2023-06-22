Bronson Behavioral Health Hospital Hosts Ceremony to Celebrate Grand Opening

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC) today announced the opening of its newest operating joint venture hospital, Bronson Behavioral Health Hospital, located in Battle Creek, Michigan. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held to mark its grand opening and to celebrate the partnership between Bronson Healthcare and Acadia Healthcare.

Bronson Behavioral Health Hospital is a state-of-the-art, 96-bed hospital that will offer a full continuum of inpatient behavioral healthcare services and intensive outpatient programs for adult patients including comprehensive treatment for those who struggle with acute symptoms of mental health disorders such as anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), as well as treatment for developmental disabilities.

“Bronson Healthcare has been an outstanding partner and we look forward to providing quality behavioral healthcare to Battle Creek and southwest Michigan communities,” said Chris Hunter, Chief Executive Officer of Acadia Healthcare. “We are also grateful to the local elected officials for supporting this effort. Our joint venture collaborations with leading health systems around the country continue to expand access to behavioral health treatment programs in more communities with critical need.”

“This new hospital addresses a critical need for access to behavioral health services that ripples across our region and state,” said Bill Manns, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bronson Healthcare. “Bronson and Acadia Healthcare are proud to be part of the solution. A big thank you to the Bronson Board of Directors for their unwavering support of this work, and to our community health partners who are on the forefront of mental health care each and every day. Together, we can and will make a difference.”

About Acadia Healthcare
Acadia is a leading provider of behavioral healthcare services across the United States. As of March 31, 2023, Acadia operated a network of 250 behavioral healthcare facilities with approximately 11,100 beds in 39 states and Puerto Rico. With approximately 23,000 employees serving more than 75,000 patients daily, Acadia is the largest stand-alone behavioral healthcare company in the U.S. Acadia provides behavioral healthcare services to its patients in a variety of settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers and outpatient clinics.

About Bronson Healthcare
Bronson Healthcare is a not-for-profit, community-governed health system serving nine counties in southwest Michigan. With 8,800 employees, more than 1,500 medical staff members, and 796 licensed beds, Bronson is the largest employer and leading healthcare system in southwest Michigan. It offers a full range of services from primary care to critical care across more than 100 locations. Key member organizations include Bronson Methodist Hospital, Bronson Battle Creek Hospital, Bronson LakeView Hospital, Bronson South Haven Hospital, Bronson Medical Group, Bronson at Home, Bronson Commons, Bronson Athletic Club, Bronson Wellness Center and the Bronson Health Foundation.

