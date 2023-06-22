Apollo Announces Results From the 2023 Annual General & Special Meeting of Shareholders

25 minutes ago
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Silver Corp. (TSX.V:APGO, APGOF, FSE:6ZF0) (“Apollo” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the voting results from its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on June 15, 2023 (the “Meeting”).

All directors nominated as listed in the information circular dated May 1, 2023, were elected, as shown in the following table below:

NomineeVotes For% Votes For Votes Withheld% Votes Withheld
Thomas Peregoodoff45,009,15198.86%521,2001.14%
Andrew Bowering44,436,55697.60%1,093,7952.40%
Steven Thomas44,985,82398.80%544,5281.20%
Jocelyn Thompson44,985,82398.80%544,5281.20%
Collette Brown-Rodriguez45,009,15198.86%521,2001.14%


At the Meeting, the shareholders of the company also approved:

  • the re-appointment of Davison & Company LLP as the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and authorized the directors to fix their remuneration; and
  • the Company’s amended and restated Share Option Plan.

The total number of common shares of Apollo represented by shareholders in person or by proxy at the Meeting was 45,530,351 common shares, representing 26.10% of the total issued and outstanding common shares at the record date for the Meeting.

Details of votes on all matters of business considered at the Meeting are available in the Company’s report of voting results on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

Please visit www.apollosilver.com for further information.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Tom Peregoodoff
Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Tom Peregoodoff
Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: +1 (604) 428-6128
[email protected]

About Apollo Silver Corp.

Apollo Silver Corp. has assembled an experienced and technically strong leadership team who have joined to advance world class precious metals projects in tier-one jurisdictions. The Company is focused on advancing its portfolio of two significant silver exploration and resource development projects, the Calico Silver Project, in San Bernardino County, California and Silver District Project in La Paz County, Arizona.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


