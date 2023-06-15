iPipeline® Creates Dedicated Team to Enhance the Customer Experience and Help Customers Achieve Their Business Goals

Author's Avatar
24 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

EXTON, Pa., June 15, 2023

Fortune 500 Veteran Leonid Davelman Joins Leading Fintech Company as VP of Customer Success to Lead Key Initiative

EXTON, Pa., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its ongoing commitment to strategically transform the life insurance and financial services industries through its innovative technology solutions, iPipeline® announces the establishment of a dedicated customer success initiative. Leading this firm-wide initiative to ensure customers realize maximum value from the company's solutions is Leonid Davelman, iPipeline's new Vice President of Customer Success.

iPipeline_Logo.jpg

An accomplished leader, Mr. Davelman will oversee the vision and strategy for building a world-class program focused on increasing customer loyalty and long-term satisfaction. As part of this initiative, the team will identify, improve, expand, and implement well-defined and proven programs and best practices. These programs can be customized for each specific customer's long-term definition of success, as well as promote a company-wide culture of customer success.

"As customers' business needs continue to evolve and change, we need to understand how each customer defines and measures their success as that also changes," said Daphne Thomas, Chief Operating Officer of iPipeline. "Leo has an impressive record as a customer advocate, and we are excited to have him on board. Leo and the team will be champions for our clients and ensure the voices of customers are heard, especially in areas such as support, service, and product adoption."

Before joining iPipeline, Mr. Davelman was Customer Success Director for MuleSoft, a Salesforce company and the leading integration and API platform in the world, where he led a $14 million portfolio (in annual recurring revenue) of the company's largest and most strategic retail and consumer goods customers. Prior to Salesforce, he held positions of increasing responsibility at New York Life Insurance Company, Applause, Toys R Us, and Edgewater. Mr. Davelman received a master's degree in business studies from the University of Bremen in Germany, and a B.A. in international business and management from Dickinson College.

"I'm thrilled to be part of iPipeline, a market leader that combines technology, innovation, and expertise to deliver ground-breaking, award-winning software solutions," said Leonid Davelman, Vice President of Customer Success at iPipeline. "We're excited to launch our initial key priority, which is to take a comprehensive, 360-degree view of our customers' entire relationship with us and to understand what is important to them. This will play a key role in identifying areas we can focus on to provide more value for our customers, at every stage of their iPipeline journey."

About iPipeline
iPipeline is building a comprehensive digitized ecosystem for the life insurance and wealth management industries, which will enable millions of those who are uninsured or under-insured to secure their financial futures as part of a holistic financial planning experience. The firm is working to optimize all application and processing workflows—from quote to commission—and consolidating them within one of the most expansive straight-through processing platforms, significantly reducing paper, saving time, and increasing premiums and placements for insurance agents. iPipeline is also committed to offering premier subscription-based tools to help financial institutions and advisors automate and digitize financial transactions, comply with regulations, and seamlessly incorporate life insurance and annuities into client accounts.

The iPipeline digital ecosystem incorporates one of the industry's largest data sets to enable advisors and agents to optimize their businesses. Since its establishment in 1995, iPipeline has facilitated 1.5 billion quote responses, $32 billion in savings on printing and mailing costs, the collection of 55 billion premiums, and the protection of 25 million lives. iPipeline operates as a unit of Roper Technologies (NYSE: ROP), a constituent of the S&P 500® and Fortune 1000® indices. For more information, please visit https://www.ipipeline.com/.

Media Contact

Laura Simpson
JConnelly for iPipeline
973-713-8834
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY30724&sd=2023-06-15 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ipipeline-creates-dedicated-team-to-enhance-the-customer-experience-and-help-customers-achieve-their-business-goals-301852433.html

SOURCE iPipeline

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY30724&Transmission_Id=202306151454PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY30724&DateId=20230615
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.