For more than a decade, Charlie Banana’s reusable cloth and swim diapers have been caring for babies' bottoms while helping families reduce their household waste. Now the brand is delighting its fans with a collection of 13 playful new designs, while also upgrading most of its packaging to fully-recyclable FSC-certified paper.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230615097717/en/

With the introduction of 13 new diaper designs, Charlie Banana now offers a total of 32 trendy prints and beautiful solid colors to suit babies of all personalities. (Photo: Business Wire)

Known for being gentle on baby’s skin and the planet, Charlie Banana recognizes that going reusable is not always an easy choice for busy moms and dads. This is why the brand has created a reusable diapering system that empowers parents to reduce their waste, no matter how big or small of a lifestyle change they are ready to embrace. When parents #ChangeWithCharlie, they’re creating a greener, kinder world for baby.

“At Charlie Banana, we always listen to parents and search for ways to make our products even better,” said Andy Daly, a father of three and CEO of Charlie Banana. “This year, we have switched most of our packaging to fully recyclable FSC-certified paper. Also, we are delighted about the new vibrant designs, and we hope parents will love them as much as we do.”

The new collection includes 13 new prints, spanning from vibrant, joyful colors to more calm, subtle hues. Some designs celebrate biodiversity—a natural choice given Charlie Banana's dedication to environmental causes, including supporting WWF through the 1% for the Planet pledge. Other prints share glimpses into the fascinating world of childhood fantasy and pretend play. With the addition of these new designs, Charlie Banana now offers 32 trendy prints and beautiful solid colors to suit babies of all personalities.

The launch also marks an important step in the direction of further waste reduction. Most Charlie Banana products now come in fully-recyclable FSC-certified paper packaging, eliminating many previously used plastic components. FSC certification serves as a guarantee that all paper packaging materials are responsibly sourced, to ensure there is no net loss of forests over time.

Charlie Banana has been known for its adherence to the use of safe, lab-tested materials only.

All Charlie Banana products are certified under the strict Annex 6 of STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX® to help protect baby's delicate skin. The brand recently won the prestigious+2023+Good+Housekeeping+Sustainable+Innovation+Award, and has been recognized as the Best Stay-in-Place Hybrid Cloth Diaper by Babylist and the Most Comfortable Swim Diaper by What+to+Expect.

Parents who want to #ChangeWithCharlie can shop the new collection and learn more about cloth diapering at www.charliebanana.com and on Instagram at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.instagram.com%2Flovecharliebanana%2F.

About Charlie Banana

Charlie Banana is on a mission is to create a better world for baby by connecting eco-conscious parents to superior, reusable cloth diapers. Founded in 2009 by Gaëlle Wizenberg, an entrepreneur and a mom of two, the brand has since won over parents' hearts and babies' bottoms in 65+ countries.

Charlie Banana is best known for the luxurious softness of its One Size Cloth Diapers, which grow with baby from newborn to potty-trained, and snug-fitting comfort of its swim diapers.

All Charlie Banana products are certified under Standard 100 by OEKO-TEX® and most come in fully recyclable FSC-certified paper packaging. The brand donates 1% of all sales to environmental causes through a 1% for the Planet commitment.

In addition to cloth diapers, Charlie Banana also offers reusable swim diapers, training pants, and diapering accessories.

Charlie Banana products are available at www.CharlieBanana.com, along with Amazon, Target.com, Walmart.com and Kohls.com. The brand was acquired by P&G in 2020.

About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charlie Banana™, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands. For other P&G news, visit us at www.pg.com%2Fnews.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230615097717/en/