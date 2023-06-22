Edison Scholar on 'Creating the Foods of the Future'

Author's Avatar
52 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2023 / Edison International
756319ae-a46b-4ee9-95bd-cd3b9bd61fad.jpg

Representatives of Edison International and Southern California Edison worked with Whitney High School faculty to surprise Max Peng with a $50,000 Edison Scholarship

Energized by Edison

By Casey Wian ENERGIZED by Edison Writer

When Max Peng, a senior at Whitney High School in Cerritos, California, was a child making frequent trips from Southern California to his ancestral agricultural village in Hualien, Taiwan, he noticed something about his grandparents' rice paddies. They needed a lot of water, a resource he knew was becoming scarce. He also learned in school that growing rice this way produces large amounts of greenhouse gases.

So, Max vowed to do something about it.

"I'm really interested in biology and its intersections with technology and society," Peng said. "After college, I hope to work in research and help develop ways to grow rice that reduce water waste and greenhouse gas emissions."

Peng plans to study environmental science and computer science at Harvard this fall and work toward "creating the foods of the future" after college.

In a surprise ceremony during a recent Whitney High artificial intelligence class, Maria Rigatti, Edison International executive vice president and chief financial officer, presented Peng with a $50,000 Edison scholarship, awarded to 30 outstanding students each year who have a financial need and plan to pursue a college degree in STEM (science, technology, engineering or math) subjects.

"These kids who get these scholarships, they are going to be the future. They study STEM," Rigatti said. "It's what our business is built on, it's what California is built on and it's the best thing that we can do."

An Edison Scholarship "means the world to me," Peng said. "It really helps propel me to the finish line in terms of being able to afford college and continuing to make a positive impact on my community."

Valerie Diaz, Peng's guidance counselor at Whitney High, said helping others is second nature to Peng, whether it be a younger student preparing for a science competition or working with teachers in the classroom.

"Max has always been a really caring student. He does things he is genuinely passionate about, not just so it can be on his resume. I think that's what sets him apart," Diaz said.

"I'm very happy for my son," said Maggie Peng, Max's mother. "I appreciate that he had the chance to show that he is very hard-working. I feel lucky!"

So does Max. As he was awarded the scholarship in front of classmates, teachers and faculty, he made it a point to thank his family, who he says have always supported his academic pursuits.

"They've been with me all the way, and I hope to be able to help them in the future as well."

Edison International, the parent company of Southern California Edison, is one of the largest corporate philanthropic contributors in Southern California. The Edison Scholars Program is funded entirely by Edison International shareholders.

SCE will host a reception to celebrate Peng and all the 2023 Edison Scholars at the company's Rosemead headquarters on May 5. To learn more about Peng and the Edison Scholars, visit the Edison Scholars 2023 Spotlight Page.

PHOTO CREDIT: ERNESTO SANCHEZ

VIDEO CREDIT: JOSEPH FOULK AND ERNESTO SANCHEZ

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Edison International on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Edison International
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/edison-international
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Edison International



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/761553/Edison-Scholar-on-Creating-the-Foods-of-the-Future

img.ashx?id=761553

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.