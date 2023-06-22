Galaxy Ventures Inc. Terminates Proposed Qualifying Transaction to Acquire Herdwhistle Technologies Inc.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2023 / Galaxy Ventures Inc. (

TSXV:GXY.P, Financial) ("Galaxy" or the "Company") announces that, on June 13, 2023, Galaxy and HerdWhistle Technologies Inc. ("HWT") mutually terminated the letter of intent between the parties dated March 8, 2023, as amended March 31, 2023 regarding a proposed qualifying transaction of Galaxy to acquire all of the issued and outstanding securities of HWT (the "Transaction"). No penalties or fees were paid by Galaxy or HWT. The parties mutually determined that the conditions precedent to completion of the Transaction could not be satisfied. The Company is concurrently applying to the TSX Venture Exchange for a resumption in trading of its common shares and management will re-commence its search for a qualifying business transaction.

Contact Information

Galaxy Ventures Inc.
Andrew Thomson
CEO, Director
Tel: 604-417-2999
Email: [email protected]

The TSX Venture Exchange has in no way passed on the merits of the proposed transaction and has neither approved or disapproved the contents of this press release.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.

THE FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS PRESS RELEASE REPRESENTS THE EXPECTATIONS OF MANAGEMENT OF THE COMPANY AS OF THE DATE OF THIS PRESS RELEASE AND, ACCORDINGLY, IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AFTER SUCH DATE. READERS SHOULD NOT PLACE UNDUE IMPORTANCE ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND SHOULD NOT RELY UPON THIS INFORMATION AS OF ANY OTHER DATE. WHILE THE ISSUER MAY ELECT TO, IT DOES NOT UNDERTAKE TO UPDATE THIS INFORMATION AT ANY PARTICULAR TIME EXCEPT AS REQUIRED IN ACCORDANCE WITH APPLICABLE LAWS.

