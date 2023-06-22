Causeway International Value Fund's Top 1st-Quarter Trades

Fund releases quarterly portfolio update

James Li
2 hours ago
Summary
  • Fund’s top trades include new positions in Allianz and Diageo.
  • The fund exited its stake in Pernod Ricard.
  • It also reduced its holdings of Prudential and Sands China.
The

Causeway International Value (Trades, Portfolio) Fund, part of Los Angeles-based Causeway Capital Management, released its first-quarter portfolio update, revealing that its top five trades included new positions in Allianz SE (XTER:ALV, Financial) and Diageo PLC (LSE:DGE, Financial). The fund also exited its position in Pernod Ricard SA (XPAR:RI, Financial) and reduced its holdings of Prudential PLC (LSE:PRU, Financial) and Sands China Ltd. (HKSE:01928, Financial).

Managed by

Sarah Ketterer (Trades, Portfolio), the fund seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing in the stock of companies headquartered in developed countries outside of the U.S. based on three key stages: screening and initial analysis, fundamental research and portfolio construction. The fund applies a value-driven investing approach based on fundamental analysis and bottom-up stock selection.

1669042842627997696.png

As of March, the fund’s $6.47 billion equity portfolio contains 64 stocks, with six new positions and a quarterly turnover ratio of 10%. The top four sectors in terms of weight are industrials, financial services, health care and consumer defensive, representing 20.16%, 18.35%, 14.30% and 11.09% of the equity portfolio.

1669046411653545984.png

Investors should be aware that portfolio updates for mutual funds do not necessarily provide a complete picture of a guru’s holdings. The data is sourced from the quarterly updates on the website of the fund(s) in question. This usually consists of long equity positions in U.S. and foreign stocks. All numbers are as of the quarter’s end only; it is possible the guru may have already made changes to the positions after the quarter ended. However, even this limited data can provide valuable information.

Allianz

The fund invested in 350,284 shares of Allianz (

XTER:ALV, Financial), giving the position 1.25% equity portfolio weight.

1669076162581626880.png

Shares of Allianz averaged 215.78 euros ($233.71) during the first quarter; the stock is fairly valued based on its price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.91 as of Thursday.

1669076662232285184.png

The German insurance giant has a GF Score of 83 out of 100 based on a momentum rank of 10 out of 10, a rank of 7 out of 10 for growth and financial strength, and a rank of 6 out of 10 for GF Value and profitability.

1669083778380726272.png

Although the company has a four-star business predictability rank, Allianz’s net margin outperforms just over 57% of global competitors while its return on assets underperforms more than 58% of global insurance companies.

1669094600087699456.png

Diageo

The fund purchased 1,522,543 shares of Diageo (

LSE:DGE, Financial), giving the stake 1.05% equity portfolio weight.

1669373823549440000.png

Shares of Diageo averaged 35.76 pounds ($45.63) during the first quarter; the stock is modestly undervalued based on its price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.72 as of Thursday.

1669374818417377280.png

The U.K.-based wine and spirits company has a GF Score of 83 out of 100 based on a GF Value rank of 9 out of 10, a profitability rank of 8 out of 10, a momentum rank of 7 out of 10, a growth rank of 6 out of 10 and a financial strength rank of 4 out of 10.

1669375384061214720.png

Diageo’s high profitability rank is driven by several positive investing signs, which include a high Piotroski F-score of 7 out of 9, 10 years of positive net income over the past decade and an operating margin that outperforms approximately 90% of global competitors despite declining by approximately 2.6% per year on average over the past five years.

1669383095310090240.png

Pernod Ricard

The fund sold all 320,024 shares of Pernod Ricard (

XPAR:RI, Financial), reducing its equity portfolio by 1.11%.

1669383706357268480.png

Shares of Pernod Ricard averaged 195.44 euros during the first quarter; the stock is modestly undervalued based on its price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.87 as of Thursday.

1669384391236780032.png

The French spirits company has a GF Score of 87 out of 100 based on a profitability rank of 9 out of 10, a rank of 7 out of 10 for growth and GF Value, a momentum rank of 6 out of 10 and a financial strength rank of 5 out of 10.

1669386383724118016.png

Pernod Ricard’s high profitability rank is driven by several positive investing signs, which include a high Piotroski F-score of 8 out of 9, 10 years of positive net income over the past decade and an operating margin that has increased by approximately 0.80% per year on average over the past five years and outperforms more than 91% of global competitors.

1669421589361328128.png

Prudential

The fund sold 4,061,502 shares of Prudential (

LSE:PRU, Financial), trimming 25.09% of the position and 0.97% of its equity portfolio.

1669421963363221504.png

Shares of the U.K.-based insurance company averaged 12.33 pounds during the first quarter; the stock is modestly overvalued based on its price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.30 as of Thursday.

1669426716805693440.png

The company has a GF Score of 53 out of 100 based on a momentum rank of 10 out of 10, a financial strength rank of 6 out of 10, a profitability rank of 3 out of 10 and a GF Value rank of 1 out of 10. However, the stock does not have enough data to compute a growth rank and thus, the GF Score may give an incomplete picture of the stock’s potential.

1669428776070545408.png

Sands China

The fund sold 15,078,800 shares of Sands China (

HKSE:01928, Financial), chopping 67.35% of the position and 0.88% of its equity portfolio.

1669433539931668480.png

Shares of Sands China averaged 27.89 Hong Kong dollars ($3.57) during the first quarter; the stock is significantly overvalued based on its price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.38 as of Thursday.

1669433976806178816.png

The Macao, China-based casino company has a GF Score of 55 out of 100 based on a momentum rank of 10 out of 10, a profitability rank of 6 out of 10, a financial strength rank of 2 out of 10 and a rank of 1 out of 10 for growth and GF Value.

1669439288707645440.png

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
