AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE: MITT) (the “Company”) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $0.18 per common share for the second quarter 2023. The dividend is payable on July 31, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 30, 2023.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. is a residential mortgage REIT with a focus on investing in a diversified risk-adjusted portfolio of residential mortgage-related assets in the U.S. mortgage market. AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. is externally managed and advised by AG REIT Management, LLC, a subsidiary of Angelo, Gordon & Co., L.P., a leading alternative investment firm focusing on credit and real estate strategies.

Additional information can be found on the Company’s website at www.agmit.com.

About Angelo, Gordon & Co., L.P.

Angelo, Gordon & Co., L.P. (“Angelo Gordon”) is a leading alternative investment firm founded in November 1988. The firm currently manages approximately $73 billion* with a primary focus on credit and real estate strategies. Angelo Gordon has over 650 employees, including more than 200 investment professionals, and is headquartered in New York, with associated offices elsewhere in the U.S., Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.angelogordon.com.

*Angelo Gordon’s (the "firm") currently stated assets under management (“AUM”) of approximately $73 billion as of December 31, 2022 reflects fund-level asset-related leverage. Prior to May 15, 2023, the firm calculated its AUM as net assets under management excluding leverage, which resulted in firm AUM of approximately $53 billion as of December 31, 2022. The difference reflects a change in the firm’s AUM calculation methodology and not any material change to the firm’s investment advisory business. For a description of the factors the firm considers when calculating AUM, please see the disclosure linked %3Ci%3Ehere%3C%2Fi%3E.

