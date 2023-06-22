Pottery Barn Teen, a portfolio brand of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM), the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, announced today the launch of the brand’s largest dorm collection to date. Building on the brand’s life stage design expertise, Pottery Barn Teen offers more ways than ever to prepare for college with a new assortment that features dorm bedding, bath, storage, and decorating essentials. Customers can shop the new dorm collection online, in-store and on the Pottery Barn Teen mobile app.

Pottery Barn Teen’s most robust dorm collection yet features must-have items, including twin XL bedding, quick dry towels, laundry bags, no-nails décor, study essentials and storage solutions. Pottery Barn Teen takes the guesswork out of college shopping by providing a comprehensive checklist of dorm-approved favorites. To see the checklist, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pbteen.com%2Fpages%2Fpbdorm%2Fcollege-checklist.html.

Pottery Barn Teen’s dorm assortment features a range of aesthetic styles, including a new romantic, vintage-inspired collaboration of floral dorm bedding and décor with beloved fashion brand, LoveShackFancy.

“Our new dorm collection brings together style, quality and the functionality needed for dorm living. We considered every detail of the room to offer a complete decorating solution crafted with high-quality materials and a focus on sustainability that the Pottery Barn brands are known for,” said Jennifer Kellor, President, Pottery Barn Teen. “We are proud to offer our customers more convenient shopping with our new mobile app and expanded ship-to-store functionality.”

Pottery Barn Teen also offers a seamless Ship-to-Store option for convenient pickup at any of the Williams-Sonoma, Inc. brand retail locations nationwide, including Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, Pottery Barn Teen, Williams Sonoma, and West Elm. Instead of shipping to a home address, customers can choose to have their order shipped to the store location closest to their college campus just in time for move-in day.

To learn more about Pottery Barn Teen’s dorm assortment, visit www.pbteen.com%2Fshop%2Fdorm. Join the conversation on social media with @potterybarnteen and @potterybarndorm.

ABOUT POTTERY BARN TEEN

Introduced in 2003, Pottery Barn Teen offers home furnishings and solutions to create spaces that reflect who teens are and how they live. Available online and in stores globally, Pottery Barn Teen brings the best in quality design with a focus on eco-friendly and sustainable materials that have a low impact on the environment. Pottery Barn Dorm, launched in 2010, is Pottery Barn Teen’s offering of dorm furniture and essentials with the same quality and commitment to style. Pottery Barn Teen is a member of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. ( NYSE:WSM, Financial) and participates in The Key Rewards, a free-to-join loyalty program that offers members exclusive benefits across the family of brands.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230615137427/en/