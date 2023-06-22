John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. to Present Virtually and Host One on One Investor Meetings at the 13th Annual East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference on June 21st

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ: JBSS), a global leader in nut processingtoday announced Frank S. Pellegrino, CFO and Jasper B. Sanfilippo, COO will participate in the virtual East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference on June 21, 2023. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc.’s presentation is scheduled to be available at 6:00 am ET on June 21st and will be accessible through the conference site. The presentation will also be webcast and can be accessed through the conference website, the host’s main website: www.IDEASconferences.com.

About IDEAS Investor Conferences

The mission of the IDEAS Conferences is to provide independent regional venues for quality companies to present their investment merits to an influential audience of investment professionals. Unlike traditional bank-sponsored events, IDEAS Investor Conferences are “SPONSORED BY INVESTORS. FOR INVESTORS.” and for the benefit of regional investment communities. Conference sponsors collectively have more than $200 billion in assets under management and include: 1102 Partners, Adirondack Research and Management, Allianz Global Investors: NFJ Investment Group, Ariel Investments, Aristotle Capital Boston, Ascend Wealth Advisors, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss, BMO Global Asset Management, Constitution Research & Management, Inc., Diamond Hill, First Wilshire Securities Management, Inc., Granahan Investment Management, Great Lakes Advisors, Greenbrier Partners Capital Management, LLC, Hodges Capital Management, Ironwood Investment Management, Keeley Teton Advisors, Luther King Capital Management, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, North Star Investment Management, Perritt Capital Management, Punch & Associates, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk, Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., and William Harris Investors.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc.

Based in Elgin, Illinois, John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. is a processor, packager, marketer and distributor of nut and dried fruit-based products that are sold under the Company’s Fisher ®, Orchard Valley Harvest ®, Squirrel Brand ®, Southern Style Nuts ® and Just the Cheese ®brand names and under a variety of private brands.

