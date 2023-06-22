Everest Re Group, Ltd. (“Everest”) (NYSE: RE) will hold its second quarter 2023 earnings conference call on Thursday, July 27, 2023, beginning at 8:00 am Eastern Time.

Dial in details can be obtained by completing the registration form available at:

https%3A%2F%2Fdpregister.com%2Fsreg%2F10178895%2Ff970c5f2cd

The call can be accessed via a live, listen only webcast at %3Ci%3Ewww.everestglobal.com%2FInvestors%3C%2Fi%3Ewhere a replay of the call will also be available.

Everest will release financial results on July 26, 2023 after the NYSE market close. At that time, Everest’s earnings release and financial supplement will be made available at %3Ci%3Ewww.everestglobal.com%2FInvestors%3C%2Fi%3E.

Everest will change its name to Everest Group, Ltd. and will trade under the new ticker symbol (NYSE: EG), effective July 10, 2023.

About Everest

Everest is a global underwriting leader providing best-in-class property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance and insurance solutions that address customers’ most pressing challenges. Known for a 50-year track record of disciplined underwriting, capital and risk management, Everest, through its global operating affiliates, is committed to underwriting opportunity for colleagues, customers, shareholders, and communities worldwide.

Everest common stock (NYSE: RE) is a component of the S&P 500 index.

Additional information about Everest, our people, and our products can be found on our website at www.everestglobal.com.

