Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) today announced that its Board of Trustees declared quarterly dividends on the Company’s common and preferred shares. A regular common share dividend for the second quarter of $0.6625 per share will be paid on July 14, 2023 to shareholders of record on June 26, 2023.

A quarterly dividend of $1.03625 per share will be paid on June 30, 2023 to shareholders of record on June 16, 2023 of the Company’s Series K Preferred Shares.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 303 properties consisting of 79,900 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft. Worth and Austin. For more information on Equity Residential, please visit our website at+www.equityapartments.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230615468974/en/

