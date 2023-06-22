Assurant Continues Commitment to Sustainable Future

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Assurant%2C+Inc. (NYSE: AIZ), a leading global business services company that supports, protects and connects major consumer purchases, today published its 2023+Sustainability+Report. The report reaffirms its dedication to building a more sustainable future, further reducing its environmental impact, and making meaningful, positive social contributions.

“Assurant recognizes that sustainability is not a trend; it’s a competitive advantage that creates long-term business value,” said Keith Demmings, president and CEO, Assurant. “As we build a more sustainable business for all of our stakeholders, we continue to ensure that our actions today consider the impacts of tomorrow. The progress detailed in our report shows that we are focused on building a more sustainable future together with our employees, clients, customers, and suppliers.”

Assurant’s 2023 Sustainability Report reaffirms the company’s 2020-2025 environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategic focus areas:

  • Talent: We aspire to foster a diverse, equitable and inclusive culture to drive innovation for the benefit of all stakeholders;
  • Products: We aspire to help customers thrive in the Connected World; and
  • Climate: We aspire to operate in ways that minimize our carbon footprint and align our commitments to enhance climate action and environmental performance.

The 2023 report also outlines recent actions that demonstrate Assurant’s commitment and continued maturity in key areas. Highlights include:

  • Refreshed key tenets of our culture to foster a greater understanding of our renewed purpose
  • Focused on all aspects of wellbeing, including mental health, with access to tools and programs at no cost to all global employees
  • Achieved our 2025 supplier diversity target two years ahead of schedule
  • Increased the diversity of our Board, which is now 62 percent diverse (including both gender and race/ethnicity)
  • Increased global gender diversity overall
  • Established three new Employee Resource Groups (ERG), [email protected], [email protected], and [email protected], while growing our first ERG, [email protected]
  • Expanded coverage for electric vehicle protection products
  • Repurposed 22M mobile devices, globally
  • Introduced healthcare plan changes to better meet the needs of our diverse workforce

To foster continued ESG disclosure transparency, the report includes our updated annual Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) indices.

The Assurant 2023 Sustainability Report and additional information about Assurant’s strategic ESG initiatives is available online at www.assurant.com%2Four-story%2Fsustainability.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ) is a leading global business services company that supports, protects and connects major consumer purchases. A Fortune 500 company with a presence in 21 countries, Assurant supports the advancement of the connected world by partnering with the world’s leading brands to develop innovative solutions and to deliver an enhanced customer experience through mobile device solutions, extended service contracts, vehicle protection services, renters insurance, lender-placed insurance products and other products. Learn more at assurant.com or on Twitter %40Assurant.

###

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230615470313r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230615470313/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.