Assurant%2C+Inc. (NYSE: AIZ), a leading global business services company that supports, protects and connects major consumer purchases, today published its 2023+Sustainability+Report. The report reaffirms its dedication to building a more sustainable future, further reducing its environmental impact, and making meaningful, positive social contributions.

“Assurant recognizes that sustainability is not a trend; it’s a competitive advantage that creates long-term business value,” said Keith Demmings, president and CEO, Assurant. “As we build a more sustainable business for all of our stakeholders, we continue to ensure that our actions today consider the impacts of tomorrow. The progress detailed in our report shows that we are focused on building a more sustainable future together with our employees, clients, customers, and suppliers.”

Assurant’s 2023 Sustainability Report reaffirms the company’s 2020-2025 environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategic focus areas:

Talent: We aspire to foster a diverse, equitable and inclusive culture to drive innovation for the benefit of all stakeholders;

We aspire to help customers thrive in the Connected World; and Climate: We aspire to operate in ways that minimize our carbon footprint and align our commitments to enhance climate action and environmental performance.

The 2023 report also outlines recent actions that demonstrate Assurant’s commitment and continued maturity in key areas. Highlights include:

Refreshed key tenets of our culture to foster a greater understanding of our renewed purpose

Focused on all aspects of wellbeing, including mental health, with access to tools and programs at no cost to all global employees

Achieved our 2025 supplier diversity target two years ahead of schedule

Increased the diversity of our Board, which is now 62 percent diverse (including both gender and race/ethnicity)

Increased global gender diversity overall

Established three new Employee Resource Groups (ERG), [email protected], [email protected], and [email protected], while growing our first ERG, [email protected]

Expanded coverage for electric vehicle protection products

Repurposed 22M mobile devices, globally

Introduced healthcare plan changes to better meet the needs of our diverse workforce

To foster continued ESG disclosure transparency, the report includes our updated annual Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) indices.

The Assurant 2023 Sustainability Report and additional information about Assurant’s strategic ESG initiatives is available online at www.assurant.com%2Four-story%2Fsustainability.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ) is a leading global business services company that supports, protects and connects major consumer purchases. A Fortune 500 company with a presence in 21 countries, Assurant supports the advancement of the connected world by partnering with the world’s leading brands to develop innovative solutions and to deliver an enhanced customer experience through mobile device solutions, extended service contracts, vehicle protection services, renters insurance, lender-placed insurance products and other products. Learn more at assurant.com or on Twitter %40Assurant.

