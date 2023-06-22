Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) today announced the start of commercial spaceline operations. The first commercial spaceflight, ‘Galactic 01,’ is planned to fly between June 27 – June 30, 2023. The second commercial spaceflight, ‘Galactic 02,’ will follow in early August 2023, with monthly spaceflights expected thereafter.

‘Galactic 01,’ a scientific research mission, will carry three crew members from the Italian Air Force and the National Research Council of Italy to conduct microgravity research.

Further information is available on the Virgin+Galactic+website.

Press materials clear for your use can be accessed via the Virgin+Galactic+Press+FTP, including recent flight images.

