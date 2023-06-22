UDR Declares Quarterly Dividend

UDR, Inc. (NYSE: UDR), a leading multifamily real estate investment trust, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend on its common stock for the second quarter of 2023 in the amount of $0.42 per share, payable in cash on July 31, 2023 to UDR common stock shareholders of record as of July 10, 2023. The July 31, 2023 dividend will be the 203rd consecutive quarterly dividend paid by the Company on its common stock.

UDR also announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend on its Series E preferred stock for the second quarter of 2023 in the amount of $0.4548 per share. The preferred dividend is payable on July 31, 2023 to Series E preferred stock shareholders of record as of July 10, 2023.

About UDR, Inc.

UDR, Inc. (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S. markets. As of March 31, 2023, UDR owned or had an ownership position in 58,411 apartment homes including 415 homes under development. For over 50 years, UDR has delivered long-term value to shareholders, the best standard of service to residents and the highest quality experience for associates.

