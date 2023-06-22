Prudential Financial appoints Nandini Mongia as president, Open-Architecture Solutions

1 hours ago
Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE%3A+PRU) announced today that it has appointed Nandini Mongia, currently senior vice president and treasurer, as president of Prudential Open-Architecture Solutions, effective June 19. She will report to the company’s chairman and CEO, Charles Lowrey.

In this new role, Mongia will lead the creation of an open-architecture platform, managing the supply and demand of asset and liability origination and overseeing Prudential’s reinsurance entities and third-party strategic relationships. This new business will focus on expanding Prudential’s access to serve clients through both proprietary and non-proprietary products and services.

“Nandini brings a breadth of experience in managing global capital, liquidity and reinsurance, including Prudential’s own capital allocation strategy and balance sheet,” said Lowrey. “Under Nandini’s leadership, Prudential Open-Architecture Solutions will enhance our ability to serve clients with new and innovative solutions that support our long-term growth and competitive position in the marketplace.”

Mark Finkelstein, senior vice president, Finance, will expand his responsibilities and oversee Prudential’s Treasury department, in addition to serving as chief financial officer of U.S. Businesses and PGIM.

Mongia has been Prudential’s treasurer since December 2018, after serving as CFO of Prudential Retirement. Prior to joining Prudential in 2017, Mongia was an investment banker at firms including Deutsche Bank, Credit Suisse, and Lehman Brothers, and previously served in business planning and management consulting roles.

About Prudential Financial, Inc.
Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE%3A+PRU), a global financial services leader and premier active global investment manager with approximately $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of March 31, 2023, has operations in the United States, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. Prudential’s diverse and talented employees help make lives better and create financial opportunity for more people by expanding access to investing, insurance, and retirement security. Prudential’s iconic Rock symbol has stood for strength, stability, expertise and innovation for nearly 150 years. For more information, please visit news.prudential.com.

