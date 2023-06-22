World Kinect Corporation (NYSE:WKC) (the “Company”) announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share, which is payable on July 10, 2023 to shareholders of record on June 26, 2023.

Earlier today, the Company announced that it had changed its name from World Fuel Services Corporation to World Kinect Corporation. The Company will begin trading under its new name and new ticker symbol (NYSE: WKC) effective tomorrow, on June 16, 2023.

About World Kinect Corporation

Headquartered in Miami, Florida, World Kinect Corporation is a leading global energy management company, offering a broad suite of energy advisory, management and fulfillment services, digital and other technology solutions, as well as sustainability products and services across the energy product spectrum. In addition to our core energy offerings to customers in the transportation sector, we have expanded our product and service offerings to include energy advisory services, sustainability and renewable energy solutions, as well as supply fulfillment for natural gas and power. We continue to focus on advancing the energy transition to lower carbon alternatives through expanding our portfolio of energy solutions and providing customers with greater access to sustainably sourced energy.

