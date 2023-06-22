Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering

1 hours ago
BOSTON, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. ( PRAX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company translating genetic insights into the development of therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance, today announced a proposed public offering of its common stock. All shares in the offering will be offered by Praxis. In addition, Praxis intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the shares of common stock sold in the offering at the public offering price, less the underwriting discount and commission.

Piper Sandler and Truist Securities will act as the joint book-running managers for the proposed offering. The offering is subject to market and other customary closing conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed.

The proposed offering is being made pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3, including a base prospectus, that was filed by Praxis with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 7, 2023 and declared effective by the SEC on February 9, 2023. The proposed offering will be made only by means of a preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus. A copy of the preliminary prospectus relating to the offering, when available, may be obtained from: Piper Sandler & Co., 800 Nicollet Mall, J12S03, Minneapolis, MN 55402, Attention: Prospectus Department, by telephone at (800) 747-3924, or by email at [email protected]; or Truist Securities, Inc., Attn: Prospectus Department, 3333 Peachtree Road NE, 9th floor, Atlanta, GA 30326, email: [email protected], or by telephone: 1-800-685-4786. The final terms of the offering will be disclosed in a final prospectus supplement to be filed with the SEC.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws, including express or implied statements regarding Praxis’ future expectations, plans and prospects, including, without limitation, statements regarding the completion, timing and size of our proposed public offering and our expectations with respect to granting the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase additional shares, as well as other statements containing the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “endeavor,” “estimate,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “will” or “would” and similar expressions that constitute forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

The express or implied forward-looking statements included in this press release are only predictions and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, without limitation: risks related to market conditions; uncertainties inherent in clinical trials; the expected timing of submissions for regulatory approval or review by governmental authorities; regulatory approvals to conduct trials; Praxis’ ongoing and planned preclinical activities, Praxis’ ability to initiate, enroll, conduct or complete ongoing and planned clinical trials and Praxis’ timelines for regulatory submissions; and other risks concerning Praxis’ programs and operations are described in additional detail in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other subsequent filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although Praxis’ forward-looking statements reflect the good faith judgment of its management, these statements are based only on information and factors currently known by Praxis. As a result, you are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Praxis undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Investor Contact:
Praxis Precision Medicines
[email protected]
781-964-0053
Media Contact:
Ian Stone
Canale Communications
[email protected]
619-849-5388
