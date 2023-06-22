Morgan Stanley Investment Management announced today that, effective July 1, 2023, the annual advisory fee of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE: CAF) (the “Fund”) will be reduced from 1.50% to 1.25% of the Fund’s average weekly net assets.

The Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks capital growth by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets in A-shares of Chinese companies listed on the Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges. The Fund’s shares are listed on the NYSE under the symbol “CAF.”

