Today, Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN)(LTSE: ASAN), a leading work management platform for organizations, announced the publication of its fiscal 2023 environmental%2C+social%2C+and+governance+%28ESG%29+report.

Supporting impact through innovation

Asana’s mission is to help humanity thrive by enabling the world's teams to work together effortlessly. Millions of users rely on Asana’s software-as-a-service platform to work together to tackle complex projects at any scale and achieve goals faster and more effectively. A recent IDC+study found that Asana customers enjoy 33% faster completion of digital transformation initiatives, 82% higher employee satisfaction with collaboration tools, and a 1-year ROI of 214%.

“We are grateful to work alongside some of the most influential and forward-thinking organizations in the world,” said Dustin Moskovitz, co-founder and CEO of Asana. “By supporting each customer’s progress toward their mission, we co-create a better future for all of us.”

Asana’s fiscal 2023 ESG report highlights and milestones:

Achieved 100% renewable electricity across our offices.

Adopted our supplier code of conduct, detailing our environmental, social, and governance expectations for business partners.

Launched our HIPAA offering, unlocking new opportunities for customers contributing to human health and wellbeing.

Certified to ISO 27701, a GDPR-mapped certification, for all our customers’ data.

Ranked among top workplaces according to Glassdoor Best Places to Work 2023, Inc. Best Workplaces 2023, and Fortune and Great Places to Work 2022.

The data and disclosures within the report cover the global operations for the fiscal year 2023, ending on January 31, 2023, and report in accordance with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Standards for Software and IT Services. For the first time, Asana has reported with reference to the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards, and has begun integration of the disclosure recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) into climate reporting.

Doing our part for a more sustainable planet

As of fiscal year 2023, we achieved carbon neutrality and 100% renewable electricity in our offices, using a combination of bundled and unbundled renewable energy certificates (RECs). We continue to conduct an annual greenhouse gas inventory and report year-over-year carbon emissions data. Our carbon-neutral boundary includes our direct emissions for Scope 1 as well as certain indirect emissions for Scope 3, namely business travel, employee commuting, and outsourced data centers.

As a software company, our direct emissions are relatively low (Scope 1 and 2), and our largest source of indirect emissions is our supply chain (Scope 3). As such, we have committed to engaging with our supply chain on climate change and diversity. Asana recently adopted a supplier+code+of+conduct (which includes our expectations on environmental and social practices), and have begun partnering with key suppliers in an effort to reduce emissions originating within our supply chain.

Establishing Asana’s guiding principles for human-centered AI

At Asana, our values shape everything we do, from our product to our culture. As such, they also guide our approach to AI. We’ve established the following guiding principles+for+human-centered+AI, inspired by our values:

AI should help people achieve their goals.

We design for human + AI teams.

People are accountable for decisions.

We are committed to safety – in the short and long run.

We promote transparency, in practice and in product.

Helping nonprofits achieve their goals

Our dedicated Impact Go-to-Market team aims to get Asana into the hands of as many mission- and impact-driven organizations as possible. The team’s goal is to support these customers as they pursue their missions, which in turn helps us pursue our mission. From alternative energy to philanthropy, we are committed to working closely with our stakeholders to make the world more collaborative, innovative, and sustainable.

Over 10,000 non-profit customers were supported by Asana in 2023. Asana is the fastest-growing app for nonprofits both by number of customers and number of unique users (+187%) according to Okta%26rsquo%3Bs+2023+Business+at+Work+report.

For the full report please visit https%3A%2F%2Fasana.com%2Fesg.

About Asana

Asana helps organizations orchestrate their work, from small projects to strategic initiatives. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Asana has millions of users in over 200 countries and territories. Global customers such as Amazon, Affirm, Japan Airlines, and Sky rely on Asana to manage everything from company objectives to digital transformation to product launches and marketing campaigns. For more information, visit www.asana.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230615052098/en/