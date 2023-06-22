SAN FRANCISCO, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Udemy ( UDMY), a company dedicated to improving lives through learning, today announced it will host a panel discussion with three Udemy instructors as part of its IR Access initiative to provide ongoing insights into the business.



On Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. PT / 11:00 a.m. ET, Udemy will webcast an instructor panel for investors. Udemy’s marketplace attracts more than 70,000 instructors globally to create more than 200,000 high-quality courses, which are available to professional learners in more than 75 languages. During the session, three Udemy instructors will share their experiences teaching skills development online and leveraging the Udemy platform to engage with professional learners and organizations around the world. Investors and analysts are invited to submit questions during the live webcast. Panelists include:



Individuals interested in participating in the live webcast can register here. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the “Events & Presentations” section of Udemy’s investor relations website.

