JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SCYNEXIS, Inc. ( SCYX), a biotechnology company pioneering innovative medicines to overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat and drug-resistant infections, today announced that David Angulo, President and Chief Executive Officer, will take part in a fireside chat at the upcoming Maxim Group Virtual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, June 20th at 12:30 P.M. ET.

SCYNEXIS Presentation Details:

Format: Fireside chat
Date: Tuesday, June 20th
Time: 12:30 P.M. E.T.
Location: Virtual
Registration: Link

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc. ( SCYX) is a biotechnology company pioneering innovative medicines to help millions of patients worldwide overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat infections that are becoming increasingly drug-resistant. SCYNEXIS is developing its proprietary class of enfumafungin-derived antifungal compounds (“fungerps") as broad-spectrum, systemic antifungal agents for multiple fungal indications. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the first representative of this antifungal class, BREXAFEMME® (ibrexafungerp tablets), in June 2021 for its first indication in vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC), followed by a second indication in November 2022 for reduction in the incidence of recurrent VVC. Late-stage clinical investigation of ibrexafungerp for the treatment of life-threatening invasive fungal infections is ongoing. Additional assets in the novel “fungerp” class of antifungals are currently in pre-clinical and discovery phase, including the compound SCY-247. For more information, visit www.scynexis.com.

CONTACT:
Investor Relations
Irina Koffler
LifeSci Advisors
Tel: (646) 970-4681
[email protected]

