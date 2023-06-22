RVL Pharmaceuticals plc Announces Result of Proposal to Approve a Waiver of Offer Obligations under Rule 9 of the Irish Takeover Rules at Annual General Meeting

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RVL Pharmaceuticals plc ( RVLP) (“RVL” or the “Company”), a specialty pharmaceutical company, today announced results of the proposal to approve a waiver of offer obligations under Rule 9 of the Irish Takeover Rules (the “Rules”) at the Company’s Annual General Meeting held on June 15, 2023 (the “AGM”).

At the AGM, the resolution placed before the meeting in respect of the approval of a waiver of offer obligations under Rule 9 of the Rules to enable the acquisition of ordinary shares by the Company’s major shareholders and certain members of its management team was duly passed by independent shareholders of the Company on a poll. The result of the poll was 36,568,508 votes for; and 390,152 votes against. There were 2,245,474 abstentions or withheld votes.

Accordingly, the aggregate percentage shareholding in the capital of the Company held by the parties specified in the table below (and persons deemed to be acting in concert with them under the Rules) (together, the “Affected Parties”) may proportionally increase up to the maximum percentage specified below in the event of the issue by the Company of up to 17,000,000 new ordinary shares, US $0.01 nominal value per share, in the capital of the Company. In such circumstances, the Affected Parties will not incur an obligation under Rule 9 of the Rules to make a general offer to the Company's other shareholders.

March 31, 2023
Shareholding
(Number)		March 31, 2023
Shareholding
(%)		Potential
Shareholding
Following
Share Issues
(%)
Avista Healthcare Partners, L.P.
23,730,864 ordinary shares23.89%29.56%
Altchem Limited and Orbit Co-Invest A-1 LLC
23,667,540 ordinary shares23.82%29.50%
Management Individuals (as defined in the Proxy Statement)3,086,261 ordinary shares3.11%4.07%

The full text of the resolution (being Proposal 3) is set out in the Proxy Statement in respect of the AGM which is available at https://www.rvlpharma.com.

About RVL Pharmaceuticals plc

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the commercialization of UPNEEQ® (oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution), 0.1%, for the treatment of acquired blepharoptosis, or droopy or low-lying eyelids, in adults. UPNEEQ is the first non-surgical treatment option approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for acquired blepharoptosis.

Investor and Media Relations for RVL Pharmaceuticals plc

Lisa M. Wilson
In-Site Communications, Inc.
T: 212-452-2793
E: [email protected]

ti?nf=ODg1OTMyMiM1NjUwNDcxIzIwOTc4Nzk=
RVL-Pharmaceuticals-plc.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.