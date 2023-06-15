PR Newswire

Recognized for exceptional growth in sales and new customers

HERNDON, Va., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ePlus inc. (NASDAQ NGS: PLUS – news ) today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, ePlus Technology, inc., has been recognized by Pure Storage as Fastest Growth Partner of the Year at Pure Storage's annual Global Partner Forum in Las Vegas.

The Fastest Growth Partner of the Year award is given to a partner organization for exceptional growth in sales and new customers for the previous year. ePlus partners with Pure Storage to provide flexible and modern data storage solutions for customers, including the Pure Storage Evergreen//One™ Storage-as-a-Service (STaaS) consumption model.

"Organizations increasingly rely on data to drive decision-making, but the cost and capacity to store and secure that data can be a challenge," said Ken Farber president of software, and leading partnerships, marketing and strategy at ePlus. "ePlus managed storage-as-a-service, which is powered by Pure, creates an option that is both flexible and agile, ensuring that the right people have access to the right data at the right time. We're thankful to Pure Storage for its ongoing partnership and for recognizing our success with this award."

"The success of our partners is the success of Pure. As a 100% channel-centric company, we prioritize providing our partners with resources that make their lives easier, while empowering them to exceed their goals and business expectations. Congratulations to all of this year's Global Partner Forum award winners. We're honored to work with innovative and resilient organizations across the channel, and excited to see the progress we will make together this year," said Wendy Stusrud, vice president, Global Partner Sales, Pure Storage.

Each year, Pure recognizes those partners who go above and beyond in their engagement with extraordinary, dedicated service and support to ensure end customers gain the most benefit from its solutions. For more information about ePlus and Pure Storage solutions please visit: https://www.eplus.com/partners/showcase-partners/pure-storage

About ePlus inc.

ePlus has an unwavering and relentless focus on leveraging technology to create inspired and transformative business outcomes for its customers. Offering a robust portfolio of solutions, as well as a broad range of consultative and managed services across the technology spectrum, ePlus has proudly achieved more than 30 years of success, carrying customers forward through adversity, rapidly changing environments, and other obstacles. ePlus is a trusted advisor, bringing expertise, credentials, talent and a thorough understanding of innovative technologies, spanning security, cloud, data center, networking, collaboration and emerging solutions, to organizations across all industry segments. With complete lifecycle management services and flexible payment solutions, ePlus' more than 1,700 associates are focused on cultivating positive customer experiences and are dedicated to their craft, harnessing new knowledge while applying decades of proven experience. ePlus is headquartered in Virginia, with locations in the United States, UK, Europe, and Asia–Pacific. For more information, visit www.eplus.com, call 888-482-1122, or email [email protected]. Connect with ePlus on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , and Instagram . ePlus, Where Technology Means More®.

Pure Storage and Evergreen//One are trademarks or registered trademarks of Pure Storage Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries.

