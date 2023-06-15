Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. Publishes Fiscal 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance Report

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

PLEASANTON, Calif., June 15, 2023

PLEASANTON, Calif., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: SSD), an industry leader in engineered structural connectors and building solutions, announced today it has published its Fiscal 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance Report. Highlights of the Company's continued commitment to social responsibility and environmentally sustainable business practices to its employees and stakeholders include:

Simpson_Manufacturing_Logo.jpg

  • Forming an ESG Steering Committee to oversee the companywide ESG strategy and performance.
  • Revising the Company's Nominating and ESG Committee Charter (formerly Nominating and Governance Committee) to enhance Board-level oversight of ESG performance.
  • Reviewing the Company's energy, water and waste usage to determine capacity for improving environmental impact.
  • Enabling more than 1,000 employees in North America, Pac Rim and Vietnam to participate in various charitable activities benefiting individuals and families worldwide.
  • Donating more than $1.6 million to philanthropic causes and facilitating employee donations of more than $44,000.
  • Assessing the Company's alignment with the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

The report includes updated ESG-related metrics for the year ended December 31, 2022. Simpson's Fiscal 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance Report can be found on the Investor Relations portion of the Company's website at ir.simpsonmfg.com.

About Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc.
Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc., headquartered in Pleasanton, California, through its subsidiaries, including, Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc., designs, engineers and is a leading manufacturer of high quality wood and concrete construction products designed to make structures safer and more secure. Our products are designed to perform at high levels and be easy to use and cost-effective for customers. Our wood construction products are used in light-frame construction and include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and pre-fabricated lateral resistive systems. Our concrete construction products are used in concrete, masonry and steel construction and include adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials and other repair products used for protection and strengthening. We market our products to the residential construction, light industrial and commercial construction, remodeling and do-it-yourself markets domestically in North America, primarily in the United States, and Europe internationally. We also provide engineering services in support of some of our products and increasingly offer design and other software that facilitates the specification, selection and use of our products. The Company's common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "SSD."

CONTACT:
Addo Investor Relations
[email protected]
(310) 829-5400

favicon.png?sn=SF29467&sd=2023-06-15 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/simpson-manufacturing-co-inc-publishes-fiscal-2022-environmental-social-and-governance-report-301852566.html

SOURCE Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF29467&Transmission_Id=202306151652PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF29467&DateId=20230615
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.