PLEASANTON, Calif., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: SSD), an industry leader in engineered structural connectors and building solutions, announced today it has published its Fiscal 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance Report. Highlights of the Company's continued commitment to social responsibility and environmentally sustainable business practices to its employees and stakeholders include:

Forming an ESG Steering Committee to oversee the companywide ESG strategy and performance.

Revising the Company's Nominating and ESG Committee Charter (formerly Nominating and Governance Committee) to enhance Board-level oversight of ESG performance.

Reviewing the Company's energy, water and waste usage to determine capacity for improving environmental impact.

Enabling more than 1,000 employees in North America , Pac Rim and Vietnam to participate in various charitable activities benefiting individuals and families worldwide.

to philanthropic causes and facilitating employee donations of more than . Assessing the Company's alignment with the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

The report includes updated ESG-related metrics for the year ended December 31, 2022. Simpson's Fiscal 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance Report can be found on the Investor Relations portion of the Company's website at ir.simpsonmfg.com.

About Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc.

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc., headquartered in Pleasanton, California, through its subsidiaries, including, Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc., designs, engineers and is a leading manufacturer of high quality wood and concrete construction products designed to make structures safer and more secure. Our products are designed to perform at high levels and be easy to use and cost-effective for customers. Our wood construction products are used in light-frame construction and include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and pre-fabricated lateral resistive systems. Our concrete construction products are used in concrete, masonry and steel construction and include adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials and other repair products used for protection and strengthening. We market our products to the residential construction, light industrial and commercial construction, remodeling and do-it-yourself markets domestically in North America, primarily in the United States, and Europe internationally. We also provide engineering services in support of some of our products and increasingly offer design and other software that facilitates the specification, selection and use of our products. The Company's common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "SSD."

