Accuray Announces Suzanne Winter Selected as One of the Top 50 Healthcare Technology CEOs of 2023

2 hours ago
SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 15, 2023

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) team is proud to announce that president and CEO Suzanne Winter has been recognized by The Healthcare Technology Report as one of the Top 50 Healthcare Technology CEOs of 2023. This year's awardees, some of the most accomplished executives in the industry, represent a wide range of healthcare technology organizations. Their leadership has resulted in the advancement of innovative medical products that are improving patient care.

"I'm honored to be included among such a distinguished group of executives recognized as the Top 50 Healthcare Technology CEOs in 2023. I feel privileged to be doing work that I'm passionate about with people who are true partners and as dedicated as I am to making a positive difference in patients' lives," said Suzanne Winter, president and CEO of Accuray.

Prior to joining Accuray, Winter held senior executive roles spanning general management, commercial operations and business development across a range of healthcare industry segments, including diagnostic imaging, cardiovascular, neurocritical care and surgery. Most recently, she served as Group Vice President Medtronic Diabetes where she was responsible for the $1.4B Americas region leading a 2,000-person commercial organization. Before Medtronic, Winter was the General Manager of GE Healthcare's Interventional, X-ray and Mammography business. Winter is a member of the Wall Street Journal CEO Council.

Click here to access the complete list of 2023 Top 50 Healthcare Technology CEOs.

About Accuray
Accuray Incorporated (Nasdaq: ARAY) is committed to expanding the powerful potential of radiation therapy to improve as many lives as possible. We invent unique, market-changing solutions that are designed to deliver radiation treatments for even the most complex cases—while making commonly treatable cases even easier—to meet the full spectrum of patient needs. We are dedicated to continuous innovation in radiation therapy for oncology, neuro-radiosurgery, and beyond, as we partner with clinicians and administrators, empowering them to help patients get back to their lives, faster. Accuray is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, with facilities worldwide. To learn more, visit www.accuray.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

Media Contact
Beth Kaplan
Public Relations Director, Accuray
+1 (408) 789-4426
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=SF30730&sd=2023-06-15 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/accuray-announces-suzanne-winter-selected-as-one-of-the-top-50-healthcare-technology-ceos-of-2023-301852530.html

SOURCE Accuray Incorporated

