Insider Buying: B. Riley Financial Inc Chairman and Co-CEO, 10% Owner Bryant Riley Acquires 6,199 Shares

Author's Avatar
42 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Bryant Riley, Chairman and Co-CEO, 10% Owner of B. Riley Financial Inc (

RILY, Financial), purchased 6,199 shares of the company on June 13, 2023. This move comes as part of a series of insider transactions that have taken place over the past year, with Bryant Riley being an active participant in the buying trend. In this article, we will take a closer look at the company, its business, and the implications of these insider transactions on the stock price.

Who is Bryant Riley?

Bryant Riley is the Chairman and Co-CEO of B. Riley Financial Inc, a diversified financial services company that provides investment banking, financial advisory, valuation and appraisal services, and asset management services. With over 20 years of experience in the financial industry, Bryant Riley has played a significant role in the growth and success of the company. His recent purchase of 6,199 shares further solidifies his commitment to the company and its future prospects.

B. Riley Financial Inc's Business Description

B. Riley Financial Inc is a leading provider of financial services and solutions, offering a diverse range of services to clients across various industries. The company operates through four main segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments. B. Riley Financial Inc's primary goal is to provide clients with tailored solutions that address their unique financial needs and objectives, leveraging its extensive industry expertise and resources to deliver exceptional results.

Analysis of Insider Buy/Sell and Relationship with Stock Price

Over the past year, Bryant Riley has purchased a total of 594,199 shares and has not sold any shares. This indicates a strong vote of confidence in the company's prospects and performance. The overall insider transaction history for B. Riley Financial Inc shows a total of 33 insider buys over the past year, with no insider sells during the same period. This trend suggests that insiders are bullish on the company's future and believe that the stock is undervalued.

1669464817900978176.jpg

Shares of B. Riley Financial Inc were trading at $37.91 on the day of Bryant Riley's recent purchase, giving the stock a market cap of $1.153 billion. With a GuruFocus Value of $59.81, the stock has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.63, indicating that it is a possible value trap and investors should think twice before investing.

1669464828453847040.jpg

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, which is calculated based on the following three factors:

  • Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.
  • A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.
  • Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

Considering the insider buying trend and the stock's current valuation, it is essential for investors to carefully evaluate the company's prospects and performance before making any investment decisions. While the stock may appear undervalued based on its price-to-GF-Value ratio, the potential value trap scenario warrants caution. Investors should keep a close eye on the company's financial performance, growth prospects, and any future insider transactions to make informed decisions about their investments in B. Riley Financial Inc.

  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.