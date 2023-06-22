Bryant Riley, Chairman and Co-CEO, 10% Owner of B. Riley Financial Inc ( RILY, Financial), purchased 6,199 shares of the company on June 13, 2023. This move comes as part of a series of insider transactions that have taken place over the past year, with Bryant Riley being an active participant in the buying trend. In this article, we will take a closer look at the company, its business, and the implications of these insider transactions on the stock price.

Who is Bryant Riley?

Bryant Riley is the Chairman and Co-CEO of B. Riley Financial Inc, a diversified financial services company that provides investment banking, financial advisory, valuation and appraisal services, and asset management services. With over 20 years of experience in the financial industry, Bryant Riley has played a significant role in the growth and success of the company. His recent purchase of 6,199 shares further solidifies his commitment to the company and its future prospects.

B. Riley Financial Inc's Business Description

B. Riley Financial Inc is a leading provider of financial services and solutions, offering a diverse range of services to clients across various industries. The company operates through four main segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments. B. Riley Financial Inc's primary goal is to provide clients with tailored solutions that address their unique financial needs and objectives, leveraging its extensive industry expertise and resources to deliver exceptional results.

Analysis of Insider Buy/Sell and Relationship with Stock Price

Over the past year, Bryant Riley has purchased a total of 594,199 shares and has not sold any shares. This indicates a strong vote of confidence in the company's prospects and performance. The overall insider transaction history for B. Riley Financial Inc shows a total of 33 insider buys over the past year, with no insider sells during the same period. This trend suggests that insiders are bullish on the company's future and believe that the stock is undervalued.

Shares of B. Riley Financial Inc were trading at $37.91 on the day of Bryant Riley's recent purchase, giving the stock a market cap of $1.153 billion. With a GuruFocus Value of $59.81, the stock has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.63, indicating that it is a possible value trap and investors should think twice before investing.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, which is calculated based on the following three factors:

Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.

A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.

Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

Considering the insider buying trend and the stock's current valuation, it is essential for investors to carefully evaluate the company's prospects and performance before making any investment decisions. While the stock may appear undervalued based on its price-to-GF-Value ratio, the potential value trap scenario warrants caution. Investors should keep a close eye on the company's financial performance, growth prospects, and any future insider transactions to make informed decisions about their investments in B. Riley Financial Inc.