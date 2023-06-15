GDIT Awarded $383 Million U.S. Navy Training Support Services Contract

Author's Avatar
55 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

FALLS CHURCH, Va., June 15, 2023

Company will train over 100,000 U.S. and allied sailors globally

FALLS CHURCH, Va., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT), a business unit of General Dynamics (

NYSE:GD, Financial), announced today that it was awarded a $383 million training support services contract by the Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division in Virginia. The contract, awarded on behalf of Surface Combat Systems Training Command (SCSTC), has a one-year base period and four option years.

GDIT_Navy_services_contract.jpg

SCSTC provides the Navy and its allies with highly trained warfighters to maintain, operate, and tactically employ surface combat systems across the spectrum of operations. Over the life of the contract, GDIT will train more than 100,000 U.S. and allied sailors in classroom and simulation settings ashore and aboard Navy warships around the globe. Specifically, the company will provide instructor support, curriculum development, training aids and program management services.

"For over 30 years, we have supported a wide range of Navy training activities," said Brian Sheridan, GDIT's senior vice president for Defense. "We are looking forward to continuing to provide the Navy with modern training services to strengthen its overall fleet operations and warfighting readiness."

The contract expands the company's training support services portfolio across the Department of Defense. In April, GDIT was awarded a $1.7 billion Flight School Training Support Services contract to support the U.S. Army. The company's experience with delivering modern training environments spans live, virtual and constructive solutions and multi-domain operations training.

General Dynamics is a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation; ship construction and repair; land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; and technology products and services. General Dynamics employs more than 100,000 people worldwide and generated $39.4 billion in revenue in 2022. More information about General Dynamics Information Technology is available at www.gdit.com. More information about General Dynamics is available at www.gd.com.

General_Dynamics_Information_Technology_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=PH31046&sd=2023-06-15 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gdit-awarded-383-million-us-navy-training-support-services-contract-301852651.html

SOURCE General Dynamics Information Technology

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH31046&Transmission_Id=202306151815PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH31046&DateId=20230615
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.